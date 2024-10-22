Hockey, Badminton, And Wrestling Cut From 2026 CWG: Impact On India

The 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow has introduced significant changes to its sports lineup, drastically reducing the number of disciplines in an effort to control costs and streamline logistics. This decision has resulted in the exclusion of major sports such as hockey, badminton, wrestling, cricket, and shooting — all of which have been instrumental in India's medal success in past editions of the Games.

Why Were These Sports Dropped?

The 2026 edition will feature just 10 sports, a sharp reduction compared to the 2022 Birmingham Games. This has been done to ensure that the event remains financially viable, with the host city organizing the entire Games across only four venues. According to a statement by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), "Glasgow 2026 will feature a 10-sport programme concentrated across four venues within an eight-mile corridor."

The decision to drop sports like shooting, which has been a major contributor to India’s medal tally, was largely logistical. The Barry Buddon Shooting Centre in Dundee, the venue for shooting during the 2014 Games, is over 100 kilometers away from Glasgow, making it infeasible for the 2026 edition.

Other sports, such as hockey, were possibly dropped due to the proximity of the 2026 Men's Hockey World Cup, which will take place in Belgium and the Netherlands just two weeks after the Commonwealth Games.

What Sports Will Remain?

The CGF has retained some key disciplines but with a focus on events that fit within its tighter, budget-conscious framework. The sports that will feature in the 2026 edition include:

Athletics and Para Athletics (Track & Field)

Swimming and Para Swimming

Artistic Gymnastics

Track Cycling and Para Track Cycling

Netball

Weightlifting and Para Powerlifting

Boxing

Judo

Bowls and Para Bowls

3x3 Basketball and 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball

"Para sport will once again be fully integrated as a key priority and point of difference for the Games, with six Para sports included on the sport programme," the CGF stated, ensuring that the Games remain inclusive for athletes with disabilities.

Impact on India's Medal Prospects

India's dominance in sports such as shooting, wrestling, and badminton has historically contributed to the nation's impressive medal tallies at the Commonwealth Games. The removal of these sports is a significant blow to India's hopes for a strong performance in Glasgow.

Shooting alone has delivered a whopping 135 medals for India, including 63 gold , 44 silver , and 28 bronze .

Wrestling has added 114 medals , with 49 gold , 39 silver , and 26 bronze .

In badminton , India has amassed 31 medals , including 10 gold , and 13 bronze . with the nation entering the 2026 edition as defending champions in men's and women's singles , as well as men's doubles .

Hockey has also been a stronghold, with the men’s team winning three silver and two bronze medals, while the women's team won a historic gold in 2002.

The removal of cricket, which made its return in 2022, is also a disappointment. India had a successful debut in this sport, with the women’s cricket team claiming a silver medal.

Financial Viability of the Games

The decision to cut down on the number of sports is part of Glasgow’s strategy to keep the Games within a sustainable budget. The CGF emphasized that the model for the 2026 Games "has been specially designed to not require public funding for the delivery of the Games." The event is expected to bring in over 100 million pounds of "inward investment into the city" and deliver over 150 million pounds in economic value for the region.

"The 2026 Games will be a bridge to the Commonwealth Games of tomorrow — an exciting first step in our journey to reset and redefine the Games as a truly collaborative, flexible, and sustainable model for the future that minimizes costs, reduces the environmental footprint, and enhances social impact," said Commonwealth Games Federation CEO Katie Sadleir.

A Brief History of the Commonwealth Games

The Commonwealth Games, often referred to as the "Friendly Games," is a multi-sport event that brings together athletes from the member countries of the Commonwealth. First held in 1930 in Hamilton, Canada, the Games were originally known as the British Empire Games. The event was created to foster goodwill and cooperation among the British Empire's territories through sports. Since its inception, the Games have evolved significantly in both size and scope, with athletes from diverse nations competing in a wide range of sports.

Over the years, the Commonwealth Games have expanded to include not only Commonwealth nations but also territories and dependencies. The event is now a major international sporting occasion, held every four years, featuring a variety of sports and disciplines, including athletics, swimming, boxing, and more recently, para-sports.

In 1978, the Games were officially renamed the Commonwealth Games, reflecting the changing political and social dynamics of the Commonwealth itself, which had shifted away from its colonial roots.

The Last Edition of the Commonwealth Games

The most recent edition of the Commonwealth Games was held in Birmingham, England, from July 28 to August 8, 2022. It was the third time England hosted the event, after London in 1934 and Manchester in 2002. Birmingham 2022 featured 19 sports, including some key ones for India like hockey, badminton, wrestling, and shooting. India performed strongly, winning 61 medals in total, finishing fourth in the overall medal tally.

The Birmingham Games also marked the return of women's T20 cricket, in which the Indian women's team won a silver medal. Despite the pandemic challenges, the 2022 Commonwealth Games showcased the spirit of sportsmanship and unity, emphasizing inclusivity with the integration of para-sports into the main program.

Now, with significant changes announced for the 2026 edition in Glasgow, the Commonwealth Games are set to enter a new chapter, with a more cost-effective and streamlined approach to hosting the event.

The changes to the 2026 Commonwealth Games will certainly impact India’s medal tally, given that several key sports have been excluded. While this move by Glasgow aims to make the event more cost-effective, it marks a major shift in the dynamics of the competition, especially for countries like India that have traditionally excelled in the dropped disciplines. With a leaner schedule and fewer venues, the 2026 Games will also set a precedent for future Commonwealth Games in terms of sustainability and budget management.