The Open 2024: Rory McIlroy, Bryson Dechambeau Miss The Cut As Shane Lowry Takes Lead

Rory McIlroy has missed the cut in the second round of The Open, having failed to improve on his dismal score from the first. (More Sports News)
The Northern Irishman had hopes of clinching a first major title in a decade, but his wait will stretch into an 11th year after carding 75 on Friday.
McIlroy went round in a seven-over par 78 in the first round and continued to toil at Royal Troon as he finished 11 over.
Bryson DeChambeau, who pipped McIlroy to the U.S. Open title at Pinehurst last month, did not fare much better.
On the back of his best major run to date, finishing tied sixth at The Masters before finishing as a runner-up at the PGA Championship, the American came unstuck in Scotland once more, shooting 75 to finish nine over.
Meanwhile, Shane Lowry holds the lead going into the weekend, recovering brilliantly from a double bogey to give himself a two-stroke lead over Daniel Brown and Justin Rose (both on five under).
Rose finished strongly, holing his putt on the 18th from a long way out to finish with a three-under 68 for the day to put himself into contention for a first Claret Jug.
The Scottish Open winner Robert MacIntyre also staged a remarkable comeback. Having played the first four holes in eight over, he scored four under on the next 14 to make the cut.
Scottie Scheffler (two under) and Xander Schauffele (one under) also kept themselves in with a chance.