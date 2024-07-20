Other Sports

The Open 2024: Shubhankar Hangs By A Thread; Woods, McIlroy Exit as Lowry Leads

As Sharma was fighting hard to stay on for the weekend, Shane Lowry moved into the pole position for a second Open title, five years after his first at home in Portrush

Shubhankar Sharma-The Open 2024
Shubhankar Sharma at The Open 2024 Photo: AP/Scott Heppell
Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma brought to the fore his fighting abilities and was hanging by a thread following birdies on the 15th and 16th holes in the second round of the 152nd Open on Friday. (More Sports News)

He finished with a round of 1-over 72 and was 6-over for two rounds.

Sharma, who turns 28 on Sunday, the final day of this edition of the Open, had two bogeys on the seventh and the ninth, which pushed him to 7-over for the tournament and the cut looked likely at either 5-over or 6-over.

A birdie on the 12th was followed by a bogey on the 14th but then he showed his wares.

He birdied from 20 feet on the 15th and added another on the Par-5 16th to get to 5-over. However, he gave back a shot on the 17th and dropped to 6-over and was tied 72nd.

On the 18th and last, he found the fairway and did get to the green in regulation but faced a 22-foot putt for birdie. He went past and had a tap-in for par, which left him at 6-over for 36 holes.

With 70 and ties making the cut, Sharma was still in with a chance but needs the cut to drop to 6-over.

As Sharma was fighting hard to stay on for the weekend, Shane Lowry moved into the pole position for a second Open title, five years after his first at home in Portrush.

The Open 2024: Tiger Woods To Miss Cut After Finishing 14 Over, Plans To Play Next Year

BY Stats Perform

Lowry (66-69) was 7-under and two shots clear of two Englishmen Justin Rose (69-68) and little-known Dan Brown (65-72).

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (70-70) was lurking around in tied fourth alongside fellow American Billy Horschel (72-68) and South African Dean Burmester (71-69) at 2-under 140 for 36 holes.

Meanwhile, a bunch of bigwigs and legends made an early exit as they were swept aside by the southerly wind across the Firth of Clyde at the Royal Troon.

Tiger Woods said he would be back at Portrush, but will not play again this year till his own Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas and the PNC Father-Son tournament.

The Open 2024: Shane Lowry Pleased With Double-bogey Response On Way To Clubhouse Lead

BY Stats Perform

Woods shot 79-77 and was 14-over but smiled and said, "I'd like to have played more, but I just wanted to make sure that I was able to play the major championships this year. I got a lot of time off to get better, to be better physically, which has been the case all year.

"I've gotten better, even though my results really haven't shown it, but physically I've gotten better, which is great. I just need to keep progressing like that and then eventually start playing more competitively and start getting into kind of the competitive flow again."

As for playing Majors and coming back for them, he said, "No, I loved it. I've always loved playing major championships. I just wish I was more physically sharp coming into the majors.

"Obviously it tests you mentally, physically, emotionally, and I just wasn't as sharp as I needed to be. I was hoping that I would find it somehow, just never did. Consequently, my results and scores were pretty high."

On returning to Portrush for the 2025 Open, he added, "Yeah, definitely. Okay, sorry. That's a year away."

Lowry, whose sole PGA Tour win this season came in the company of McIlroy, leads the field as he gunned for a second Open win. He followed up an opening round of 66 with a 69 and was 7-under 135. He held a two-shot lead over Brown and Rose (69-68).

The 2019 Open winner Lowry had five bogeys against a bogey and a double bogey on the 'infamous' 11th hole, also called 'Railway'. He fought back with birdies on the 16th and the 18th.

Indian-Americans Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala were headed home early. Bhatia (76-73) at 7-over was home-bound while Theegala, who was 6-over for first round was 5-over through the front nine.

Aaron Rai, the Englishman with a touch of India in him, shot 73 in the first round and was 3-over through 14 in the second to be 5-over.

