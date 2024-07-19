The Open 2024: Tiger Woods To Miss Cut After Finishing 14 Over, Plans To Play Next Year

Tiger Woods suggested he will play The Open again next year after a six-over final round ensured he would miss the cut at the 2024 event at Royal Troon. (More Sports News)
Woods entered Friday's second round needing a big turnaround after carding an eight-over 79 on Thursday, but he struggled again as his major season came to a premature end.
He shot 77 to finish 14 over par with the projected cut line at four over. Having finished 60th at the Masters, he also failed to make the weekend at the U.S. Open and the PGA Championship.
The 15-time major champion lamented his physical struggles when speaking to reporters at the end of his round.
"I was just fighting it pretty much all day," Woods said. "I never really hit it close enough to make birdies and consequently made a lot of bogeys.
"I loved it. I've always loved playing major championships. I just wish I was more physically sharp coming into the majors.
"Obviously it tests you mentally, physically, emotionally, and I just wasn't as sharp as I needed to be. I was hoping that I would find it somehow, but just never did.
"Consequently, my results and scores were pretty high."
Woods will not compete again until the Hero World Challenge, an event he hosts in the Bahamas in December, despite previously targeting one event per month in 2024.
He does, however, plan to return for the 153rd Open next year, which will take place at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland.
"As a past champion, I’m exempt until I'm 60," he said. "I've enjoyed the challenges that Scotland brings, I've missed playing Troon.
"I've had some good memories here and just wish I did a little bit better, but I look forward to that."