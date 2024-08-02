Other Sports

Swapnil Kusale Promoted After Paris 2024 Bronze: Railways Ignored Pleas For 9 Years - Report

The promotion of 28-year-old Swapnil Kusale did materialize, but only after he clinched bronze medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions event at Paris Olympic Games 2024

swapnil-kusale-indian-shooter-paris-olympics-bronze-medal-pti-photo
Swapnil Kusale bagged bronze medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions event at the Paris Olympics. Photo: PTI
info_icon

Hours after claiming India's third medal at Paris Olympic Games 2024, shooter Swapnil Kusale was promoted as officer on special duty by the Central Railway. Kusale had been working as a travelling ticket examiner for the railways for the last nine years, and his request for promotion was reportedly denied earlier. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

"He was very disappointed by the attitude of his office," a Times of India report quoted Kusale's coach Deepali Deshpande as saying. "He has been working with the Railways for the past nine years but was never considered for promotion."

But Renjith Maheshwari, assistant sports officer at Central Railway, refuted the coach’s claims as per the report. "We have spoken to the general manager and hopefully, he will get a double promotion in two days," the report quoted him as saying.

India's Swapnil Kusale reacts after finishing third in the 50m rifle 3 positions men's final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Chateauroux, France. - AP/Manish Swarup
Who Is Swapnil Kusale? The Ticket Collector Who Won India’s First Medal In 50m Rifle 3 Positions At Paris Olympics 2024

BY Uzma Fatima

Sure enough, the promotion did materialize, but only after Kusale clinched bronze medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions event. The 28-year-old Kusale hails from Kolhapur and won gold medals at the Asian Games in Hanzghou in 2023, in the World Cup in Baku in 2022 and in New Delhi in 2021.

The TOI report cited Kusale’s colleagues at the Railways, who said he was hurt by the treatment from his seniors. "Whenever Swapnil asked about his promotion, he received rude replies, which hurt him more," said a colleague anonymously.

"He was asked to report to the office before going to Paris to push his promotion file. Swapnil didn't go to the office as he was busy training," Deshpande added in the report.

