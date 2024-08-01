Other Sports

Who Is Swapnil Kusale? The Ticket Collector Who Won India’s First Medal In 50m Rifle 3 Positions At Paris Olympics 2024

With Swapnil Kusale's bronze in the 50m rifle 3P event, India secured its third medal of the Paris Olympics, all of them bronze and all in shooting. Read about the Indian rifle shooter who created history at the Paris Games 2024

Swapnil Kusale, 50m Rifle, Paris Olympics, AP Photo
India's Swapnil Kusale reacts after finishing third in the 50m rifle 3 positions men's final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Chateauroux, France. Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
info_icon

In the men's 50m Rifle Three Positions shooting event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on August 1, Thursday, the Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale clinched the bronze medal and wrote his name in bold letters in the history book of India at the Games. Let’s delve deeper into who is Swapnil Kusale and how he turned his Olympic dream into reality. (Match Highlights | Full Olympics Coverage)

Swapnil, a 28-year-old from Kolhapur district in Maharashtra, was once an Indian Railways ticket collector in Pune. In 2015, he took the job to save up for his first rifle, and that’s how his journey into shooting began. Today, he is an Olympic medalist, India's first ever shooter to win in the 50m rifle three-position at the Games.

With this, India secured its third medal of the Paris Olympics, all of them bronze and all in shooting. Manu Bhaker earned opened India's tally with bronze in the women's 10m pistol event, and yet again she, along with Sarabjot Singh, won another bronze in the mixed 10m pistol event.

“I have a lot of emotions right now," Kusale said after claiming the bronze. “This medal means a lot. It is not a gold, but I am pleased I got a medal. To get an Olympic medal is a dream".

This was India's third medal in rifle shooting. Previously, Abhinav Bindra’s clinched gold in men’s 10m air rifle at Beijing 2008 and Gagan Narang bagged bronze in the same event at London 2012.

Who Is Swapnil Kusale?

Swapnil Kusale, born in 1995 to a farming family, was steered by his father towards a different destiny. In 2009, he was enrolled in Maharashtra's Krida Prabhodini, a premier sports program.

A year later, Kusale had to chose one sport to began his career with and he chose shooting. By 2013 he was sponsored by Lakshya Sports. His breakthrough came in 2015, when just after the TT role, he clinched the gold medal at the Asian Shooting Championship in Kuwait, setting the stage for a legendary career that was meant to create history.

India's Swapnil Kusale celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions men's final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Chateauroux, France. - AP/Manish Swarup
Paris Olympics: Swapnil Kusale Clinches Historic Bronze As India's Medal Tally Goes Up To Three

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Swapnil Kusale's Achievements

World Championship, Cairo (2022):

Finished fourth, securing the Olympics 2024 quota for India.

Asian Games 2022:

Gold in Team event.

World Cup, Baku (2023):

Gold medal in the mixed team event and two silver medals in individual & team events

World Championship, Cairo (2022):

Bronze medal in team event.

World Cup, New Delhi (2021):

Gold medal in team event.

Swapnil Kusale's Show In Paris - A Hard-Fought Win!

Swapnil Kusale’s performance today (August 1, Thursday) at the National Shooting Center in Chateauroux is a testament to the adage, 'where there’s a will, there’s a way.' It was not easy to climb on the podium starting from seventh. But he had his own way. After the first 15 shots, he was in sixth in kneeling positions, scoring 153.3 points—just two points behind the leader, Norwegian shooter Jon-Hermann.

Consistency in the prone and standing positions propelled him up the ranks, reaching third place by the end of Stage 1. And in the Stage 2, that was challenging as each shot had the potential of elimination, Kusale delivered impressive scores of 10.5, 9.4 and 9.9 in the next three shots. This solidified his position, ultimately surging up for the bronze medal with a total score of 451.4.

China’s Liu Yukun who holds the world record in the event, claimed the gold with 463.6. Silver goes to Ukraine’s Serhiy Kulish (461.3).

The 28-year-old had qualified for the final round by finishing seventh in the qualifiers with a total score of 590. India’s hopes were further tested when another 50m Rifle shooter, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, faltered despite scoring a perfect 100 in the prone position. Swapnil, who started slowly and spent much of the round in tenth place, managed to climb to seventh with a score of 590, securing his spot in the final match.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Looking Forward To 'Tough' Selection Problems Ahead Of Series Opener
  2. Waqar Younis to become PCB's Chief Cricket Officer - Report
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Preview: Virat-Rohit Return; 'Keeping Tussle Between Rahul & Pant
  4. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: KL Rahul Or Rishabh Pant? Rohit Sharma Opens Up On India's Selection Headache
  5. Will MS Dhoni Play IPL 2025? Here's What The Ex-Captain Had To Say About His CSK Future
Football News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Morocco Vs United States Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
  2. Arne Slot Salutes Harvey Elliott's Quality In Pre-Season Win Over Arsenal
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Egypt Vs Paraguay Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
  4. English Premier League: Nottingham Forest Confirm Jota Silva Signing From Vitoria
  5. Manchester United Dealt Double Leny Yoro And Rasmus Hojlund Injury Blow
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Zheng Stuns Swiatek In Straight Sets To Reach Final - Data Debrief
  2. 'If That's The Last Time, I Enjoyed It' - Rafael Nadal Drops Retirement Hint
  3. Has Nadal Played His Last Match At Roland Garros? Here's What He Said After Paris Olympics Ouster
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Coco Gauff Dumped Out Of Women's Doubles A Day After Her Singles Loss
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Origin Tennis Player Ram With Krajicek Stun Alcaraz-Nadal In QF Game
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  2. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: India Suffer 1-2 Defeat Against Belgium But Enter Quarterfinals
  4. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  5. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'We Don't Make Reels, We Work Hard': Vaishnaw Slams Congress Over Railway 'Troll Army'
  2. 'How Can Someone...': Supreme Court On Railway Appointments Using Forged Docs
  3. Weather News | Aug 1 Highlights: Wayanad Landslides Toll Likely To Cross 300; 1,000 Stuck In Uttarakhand's Kedarnath
  4. NEET Paper Leak: CBI Files First Chargesheet, Names 13 Accused In Case
  5. Delhi LG VK Saxena Transfers Seven Senior IPS Officers
Entertainment News
  1. 'Ulajh' To 'Stree 2': List Of Bollywood Movies Releasing This August
  2. Veteran Actor And Elder Brother Of Kamal Haasan, Charuhasan Hospitalised; Daughter Suhasini Shares Health Update
  3. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Allu Arjun Once Played Kamal Haasan's Grandson As A Child Artist
  4. Suriya, Jyotika, Chiyaan Vikram And Other Celebs Provide Financial Support To Wayanad Landslide Victims
  5. Telugu Actor Sreeleela Quits Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan's Untitled Rom-Com? Producer Ramesh Taurani Addresses Rumours
US News
  1. Apple Faces Backlash In Thailand Over Promotional Ad Video | Here's Why
  2. McDonald’s Reports First Sales Decline In Four Years But $5 Meal Deal Is Attracting Customers
  3. This Once In A Lifetime Celestial Explosion Is Expected To Light Up The Sky Anytime Soon
  4. El Mayo Zambada Net Worth: A Look At The Recently Arrested Leader Of The Sinaloa Cartel
  5. Wine Trail: Top 5 Wine Regions In The US You Must Visit
World News
  1. Apple Faces Backlash In Thailand Over Promotional Ad Video | Here's Why
  2. China: Death Toll Jumps To 30, With 35 Others Missing, In Area Hit By Heavy Rains
  3. Russia Releases WSJ Reporter, Former US Marine Convicted Of Espionage In Prisoner Swap
  4. McDonald’s Reports First Sales Decline In Four Years But $5 Meal Deal Is Attracting Customers
  5. This Once In A Lifetime Celestial Explosion Is Expected To Light Up The Sky Anytime Soon
Latest Stories
  1. 'Squid Game Season 2' Release Date Announced With An Engaging New Teaser; Final Season Arriving In 2025
  2. Declare Wayanad Landslides ‘Calamity Of Severe Nature’: Shashi Tharoor Writes To Amit Shah
  3. 40,000 Palestinians Killed, Rising Tensions With Iran And No Sign Of Truce | 300 Days Of Israel-Hamas War
  4. Paris Olympics, Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Highlights: Swapnil Kusale Clinches Historic Bronze
  5. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  6. Paris Olympics Day 6 LIVE: Swapnil Kusale Bags Bronze In Men's 50m Rifle 3P; Lakshya Sen Beats HS Prannoy To Book Quarters Spot
  7. CAT 2024 Registration Live: Check Direct Link, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details Here
  8. Weather News | Aug 1 Highlights: Wayanad Landslides Toll Likely To Cross 300; 1,000 Stuck In Uttarakhand's Kedarnath