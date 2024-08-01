Other Sports

Paris Olympics, Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final LIVE Updates: Swapnil Kusale At Fifth Spot; 0.7 Behind Top Three

Track the live scores and updates from the Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final at the Paris Olympics where India's Swapnil Kusale remains in contention for a medal

G
Gaurav Thakur
1 August 2024
1 August 2024
Indian rifle 3 position shooter Swapnil Kusale. SAI
Welcome to our live coverage of the Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final at the Paris Olympics. India's Swapnil Kusale is in the spotlight as he aims to bring a medal for the country at the grandest stage. Kusale will compete with seven other shooters and if he finishes inside the top three, he will get his first Olympic medal and India will get its third medal at the ongoing Games. Track the live scores and updates from the Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final at the Paris Olympics where India's Swapnil Kusale remains in contention for a medal
LIVE UPDATES

Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Paris Olympics LIVE Updates

Swapnil Kusale rises to fifth. He has now a total score of 206 after the first five shots of prone position. He is still 0.7 behind the medal zone

Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Paris Olympics LIVE Updates

Here we go! Shooters now shooting in the prone position.

Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Paris Olympics LIVE Updates

Hegg Jon-Hermann of Norway is at the top with 155.3.

Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Paris Olympics LIVE Updates

Kneeling shots are over now. Swapnil Kusale continues to be at sixth with 153.3 points. He remains just 0.6 points behind the medal zone.

We will move into the prone position round now and the shooters have only seven minutes to get ready for that.

Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Paris Olympics LIVE Updates

After 10 shots in the kneeling position we have Swapnil at the sixth spot now. He has 101.7 points.

Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Paris Olympics LIVE Updates

First series over. Swapnil is at the seventh spot after five shots with a score of 50.8.

Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Paris Olympics LIVE Updates

Action begins at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre.

Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Paris Olympics LIVE Updates

Here is how it will go on in the final

All the 8 finalists will first shoot 40 shots (15 in kneeling, 15 in prone, and 10 in standing). Then there are five more shots in standing, where each shot is an elimination shot.

Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Paris Olympics LIVE Updates

As we follow this event, a lot else is going on in Paris.

You can catch all the live action HERE

Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Paris Olympics LIVE Updates

Shooters are out at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre. A big cheer for Swappnil Kusale by the Indian fans as he is introduced by the announcers.

Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Paris Olympics LIVE Updates

We start in less than five minutes now!

Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Paris Olympics LIVE Updates

India's other challenger in the event, the Asian Games silver medalist Aishwarya Tomar, could not make it to the final after he finished 11th with 589 points. Top eight made it to the final and Kusale finished seventh.

Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Paris Olympics LIVE Updates

Here is what you need to know about the 50m Rifle 3 Positions

Athletes shoot at the target from three different positions — kneeling, prone and standing. Each participant fires 40 shots in each of the three aforementioned positions within a timeframe of two hours and 45 minutes.

Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Paris Olympics LIVE Updates

We will start in 15!

Just 15 minutes left for Swapnil Kusale to compete for glory.

Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Paris Olympics LIVE Updates

Swapnil Kusale earned 590 from a possible 600 to end up at the seventh place in the qualification round and book a place in the final. He is the first Indian to be in the 50m Rifle 3P Final.

Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Paris Olympics LIVE Updates

Swapnil Kusale will have the opportunity to give Team India their third medal at the Paris Olympics and the match is set for a 1:00 PM IST start.

Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Paris Olympics LIVE Updates

Welcome to our live coverage of the Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final at the Paris Olympics where India's Swapnil Kusale remains in contention for a medal

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Anshuman Gaekwad No More: Cricket Fraternity Remembers Him As 'Thorough Gentleman'
  2. Anshuman Gaekwad Dies: Former India Cricketer, Coach Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: What Gautam Gambhir Said - Dressing Room Video Revealed
  4. World Championship Of Legends Racks Up 75 Million Unique Viewers In India
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Thrash Sri Lanka In Super Over, Win Series 3-0 - In Pics
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024, Women's Football Wrap: US, Spain Lead Groups; Brazil's Marta Sent Off In Tears
  2. Jurgen Checks Out? Klopp Drops Retirement Hint
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Canadian Women's Football Team Advance To Quarter-finals Despite Points Deduction
  4. Serie A: AC Milan Bolster Defence, Sign Strahinja Pavlovic FC Red Bull Salzburg
  5. Emma Hayes' Maintains Unbeaten Start As United States Top Group B At Paris Olympics 2024
Tennis News
  1. Has Nadal Played His Last Match At Roland Garros? Here's What He Said After Paris Olympics Ouster
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Coco Gauff Dumped Out Of Women's Doubles A Day After Her Singles Loss
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Origin Tennis Player Ram With Krajicek Stun Alcaraz-Nadal In QF Game
  4. Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber Bows Out With Quarter-Final Loss To Zheng Qinwen - Data Debrief
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Edges Into Semi-Finals After Danielle Collins Retirement
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Belgium Live Score, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Harmanpreet & Co Face Tough Test
  2. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online
  3. IND Vs BEL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: India Face Belgium In Crucial Pool Match - Preview
  4. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know
  5. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE Updates: 173 Dead In Wayanad Landslides, Delhi Gets Record Rain; Cloudburst Mayhem In Hill States
  2. 'Goon In CM’s Residence': Supreme Court Raps Bibhav Kumar In Swati Maliwal Assault Case
  3. Karnataka: Cauvery, Kabini Rivers Breach Danger Mark; Flood Warning Issued For Low-Lying Areas
  4. Echoes Of Disaster: The Devastation And Recovery Efforts Following Wayanad Landslide
  5. CAT 2024 Registration Live: Check Direct Link, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details Here
Entertainment News
  1. Nikkhil Advani Reveals 'Messiah' Salman Khan Offered Him Work After He Cut Ties With Karan Johar
  2. 'Squid Game Season 2' Release Date Announced With An Engaging New Teaser; Final Season Arriving In 2025
  3. Arijit Singh Granted Interim Relief From Bombay HC Against AI Tools
  4. Jonathan Majors Has THIS To Say On Getting Replaced By Robert Downey Jr. As The Villain In Marvel
  5. Natasa Stankovic Throws Hot Wheels-Themed Party On Agastya's Fourth Birthday, Netizens Troll Her For Not Inviting Hardik Pandya
US News
  1. Antony Blinken Aims To Ease Anxiety Over US Elections Amid 6-Nation Asia Tour
  2. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
  3. Inside GPT-5: What You Need To Know About OpenAI’s Next Big Thing
  4. Boeing Names Robert Ortberg As New CEO Amidst Safety And Financial Struggles
  5. Ballerina Farm Controversy: Why Is Everyone Talking About Hannah Neeleman And Her ‘Tradwife’ Lifestyle?
World News
  1. Antony Blinken Aims To Ease Anxiety Over US Elections Amid 6-Nation Asia Tour
  2. British Journalist Seeking Meeting With Imran Khan Deported From Pakistan
  3. 40,000 Palestinians Killed, Rising Tensions With Iran And No Sign Of Truce | 300 Days Of Israel-Hamas War
  4. British Police Charge 17-Year-Old With Murder Over Stabbing Attack That Killed 3 Children
  5. Hezbollah Confirms Death Of Top Commander Fuad Shukr In Israeli Strike In Beirut
Latest Stories
  1. 'Squid Game Season 2' Release Date Announced With An Engaging New Teaser; Final Season Arriving In 2025
  2. Declare Wayanad Landslides ‘Calamity Of Severe Nature’: Shashi Tharoor Writes To Amit Shah
  3. 40,000 Palestinians Killed, Rising Tensions With Iran And No Sign Of Truce | 300 Days Of Israel-Hamas War
  4. Paris Olympics, Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final LIVE Updates: Swapnil Kusale Sixth After 15 Shots; 0.6 Behind Top Three
  5. India Vs Belgium Live Score, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Harmanpreet & Co Face Tough Test
  6. Paris Olympics Day 6 LIVE: No Luck For India In Men's 20km Racewalk; Lakshya Sen Vs HS Prannoy Round Of 16 Battle Today; Athletics Events Kick Off
  7. CAT 2024 Registration Live: Check Direct Link, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details Here
  8. Weather News LIVE Updates: 173 Dead In Wayanad Landslides, Delhi Gets Record Rain; Cloudburst Mayhem In Hill States