Paris Olympics, Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final LIVE Updates: Swapnil Kusale At Fifth Spot; 0.7 Behind Top Three

Swapnil Kusale rises to fifth. He has now a total score of 206 after the first five shots of prone position. He is still 0.7 behind the medal zone
Here we go! Shooters now shooting in the prone position.
Hegg Jon-Hermann of Norway is at the top with 155.3.
Kneeling shots are over now. Swapnil Kusale continues to be at sixth with 153.3 points. He remains just 0.6 points behind the medal zone.
We will move into the prone position round now and the shooters have only seven minutes to get ready for that.
After 10 shots in the kneeling position we have Swapnil at the sixth spot now. He has 101.7 points.
First series over. Swapnil is at the seventh spot after five shots with a score of 50.8.
Action begins at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre.
Here is how it will go on in the final
All the 8 finalists will first shoot 40 shots (15 in kneeling, 15 in prone, and 10 in standing). Then there are five more shots in standing, where each shot is an elimination shot.
As we follow this event, a lot else is going on in Paris.
Shooters are out at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre. A big cheer for Swappnil Kusale by the Indian fans as he is introduced by the announcers.
We start in less than five minutes now!
India's other challenger in the event, the Asian Games silver medalist Aishwarya Tomar, could not make it to the final after he finished 11th with 589 points. Top eight made it to the final and Kusale finished seventh.
Here is what you need to know about the 50m Rifle 3 Positions
Athletes shoot at the target from three different positions — kneeling, prone and standing. Each participant fires 40 shots in each of the three aforementioned positions within a timeframe of two hours and 45 minutes.
We will start in 15!
Just 15 minutes left for Swapnil Kusale to compete for glory.
Swapnil Kusale earned 590 from a possible 600 to end up at the seventh place in the qualification round and book a place in the final. He is the first Indian to be in the 50m Rifle 3P Final.
Swapnil Kusale will have the opportunity to give Team India their third medal at the Paris Olympics and the match is set for a 1:00 PM IST start.
Welcome to our live coverage of the Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final at the Paris Olympics where India's Swapnil Kusale remains in contention for a medal