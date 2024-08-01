Paris Olympics, Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final LIVE Updates: Swapnil Kusale At Fifth Spot; 0.7 Behind Top Three

Indian rifle 3 position shooter Swapnil Kusale. SAI

Welcome to our live coverage of the Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final at the Paris Olympics. India's Swapnil Kusale is in the spotlight as he aims to bring a medal for the country at the grandest stage. Kusale will compete with seven other shooters and if he finishes inside the top three, he will get his first Olympic medal and India will get its third medal at the ongoing Games. Track the live scores and updates from the Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final at the Paris Olympics where India's Swapnil Kusale remains in contention for a medal

1 Aug 2024, 01:20:13 pm IST Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Paris Olympics LIVE Updates Swapnil Kusale rises to fifth. He has now a total score of 206 after the first five shots of prone position. He is still 0.7 behind the medal zone

1 Aug 2024, 01:17:29 pm IST Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Paris Olympics LIVE Updates Here we go! Shooters now shooting in the prone position.

1 Aug 2024, 01:13:44 pm IST Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Paris Olympics LIVE Updates Hegg Jon-Hermann of Norway is at the top with 155.3.

1 Aug 2024, 01:11:25 pm IST Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Paris Olympics LIVE Updates Kneeling shots are over now. Swapnil Kusale continues to be at sixth with 153.3 points. He remains just 0.6 points behind the medal zone. We will move into the prone position round now and the shooters have only seven minutes to get ready for that.

1 Aug 2024, 01:08:16 pm IST Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Paris Olympics LIVE Updates After 10 shots in the kneeling position we have Swapnil at the sixth spot now. He has 101.7 points.



1 Aug 2024, 01:03:51 pm IST Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Paris Olympics LIVE Updates First series over. Swapnil is at the seventh spot after five shots with a score of 50.8.

1 Aug 2024, 01:01:57 pm IST Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Paris Olympics LIVE Updates Action begins at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre.

1 Aug 2024, 01:00:15 pm IST Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Paris Olympics LIVE Updates Here is how it will go on in the final All the 8 finalists will first shoot 40 shots (15 in kneeling, 15 in prone, and 10 in standing). Then there are five more shots in standing, where each shot is an elimination shot.

1 Aug 2024, 12:56:51 pm IST Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Paris Olympics LIVE Updates Shooters are out at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre. A big cheer for Swappnil Kusale by the Indian fans as he is introduced by the announcers.

1 Aug 2024, 12:55:55 pm IST Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Paris Olympics LIVE Updates We start in less than five minutes now!

1 Aug 2024, 12:54:34 pm IST Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Paris Olympics LIVE Updates India's other challenger in the event, the Asian Games silver medalist Aishwarya Tomar, could not make it to the final after he finished 11th with 589 points. Top eight made it to the final and Kusale finished seventh.

1 Aug 2024, 12:52:51 pm IST Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Paris Olympics LIVE Updates Here is what you need to know about the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Athletes shoot at the target from three different positions — kneeling, prone and standing. Each participant fires 40 shots in each of the three aforementioned positions within a timeframe of two hours and 45 minutes.

1 Aug 2024, 12:45:06 pm IST Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Paris Olympics LIVE Updates We will start in 15! Just 15 minutes left for Swapnil Kusale to compete for glory.

1 Aug 2024, 12:30:13 pm IST Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Paris Olympics LIVE Updates Swapnil Kusale earned 590 from a possible 600 to end up at the seventh place in the qualification round and book a place in the final. He is the first Indian to be in the 50m Rifle 3P Final.

1 Aug 2024, 12:16:19 pm IST Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Paris Olympics LIVE Updates Swapnil Kusale will have the opportunity to give Team India their third medal at the Paris Olympics and the match is set for a 1:00 PM IST start.