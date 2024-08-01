Sports

Paris Olympics Day 6 LIVE: Lakshya Sen Vs HS Prannoy Round Of 16 Battle To Begin Soon; Athletics Events Kick Off

Paris Olympics Day 6 LIVE: Follow the live scores and updates from the sixth day of the Paris Olympic Games right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
1 August 2024
1 August 2024
Lakshya Sen celebrates after defeating Jonatan Christie | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Welcome to our live coverage of the Paris Olympics Day 6. The much awaited athletics events will begin today. For India, it is another big day with Swapnil Kusale in medal contention in the men's 50m 3P rifle final. In badminton, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will engage in a knockout battle in men's singles Round of 16. Later in the day, Satwik-Chirag and PV Sindhu will also be in action. Boxer Nikhat Zareen will resume her medal run with a tough Round of 16 battle. Last but not the least, the Indian men's hockey team faces its biggest challenge thus far in the tournament against Belgium. Follow all of it live here
LIVE UPDATES

Paris Olympics Day 6 LIVE Updates: India's Schedule For Today

Paris Olympics Day 6 LIVE Updates: Big Day Coming Up!

The much awaited athletics events will begin today. For India, it is another big day with Swapnil Kusale in medal contention in the men's 50m 3P rifle final. In badminton, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will engage in a knockout battle in men's singles Round of 16. Later in the day, Satwik-Chirag and PV Sindhu will also be in action. Boxer Nikhat Zareen will resume her medal run with a tough Round of 16 battle. Last but not the least, the Indian men's hockey team faces its biggest challenge thus far in the tournament against Belgium.

Paris Olympics Day 6 LIVE Updates

Welcome to our live coverage of the Paris Olympics Day 6. Follow the live scores and updates from the sixth day of the Paris Olympic Games right here.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Anshuman Gaekwad Dies: Former India Cricketer, Coach Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: What Gautam Gambhir Said - Dressing Room Video Revealed
  3. World Championship Of Legends Racks Up 75 Million Unique Viewers In India
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Thrash Sri Lanka In Super Over, Win Series 3-0 - In Pics
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I Highlights: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over After Suryakumar Yadav Magic; Complete Series Sweep
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024, Women's Football Wrap: US, Spain Lead Groups; Brazil's Marta Sent Off In Tears
  2. Jurgen Checks Out? Klopp Drops Retirement Hint
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Canadian Women's Football Team Advance To Quarter-finals Despite Points Deduction
  4. Serie A: AC Milan Bolster Defence, Sign Strahinja Pavlovic FC Red Bull Salzburg
  5. Emma Hayes' Maintains Unbeaten Start As United States Top Group B At Paris Olympics 2024
Tennis News
  1. Has Nadal Played His Last Match At Roland Garros? Here's What He Said After Paris Olympics Ouster
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Coco Gauff Dumped Out Of Women's Doubles A Day After Her Singles Loss
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Origin Tennis Player Ram With Krajicek Stun Alcaraz-Nadal In QF Game
  4. Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber Bows Out With Quarter-Final Loss To Zheng Qinwen - Data Debrief
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Edges Into Semi-Finals After Danielle Collins Retirement
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online
  2. IND Vs BEL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: India Face Belgium In Crucial Pool Match - Preview
  3. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know
  4. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland
  5. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's Goals Lead India To Victory - Match Report

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE Updates: Delhi Rain Kills 2, Red Alert Issued; Wayanad Landslides Death Toll Reaches 167
  2. Landslides A Regular Affair In The Fragile Himalayas Of Himachal, Uttarakhand
  3. Wayanad Landslide: Tales Of Loss And Survival From Ground Zero
  4. Himachal Rains: 19 Missing After Cloudburst In Mandi; Teams Deployed For Search And Rescue Ops
  5. Delhi Rains: Mother And Child Drown In Ghazipur, 2 Injured; Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls Across City
Entertainment News
  1. Natasa Stankovic Throws Hot Wheels-Themed Party On Agastya's Fourth Birthday, Netizens Troll Her For Not Inviting Hardik Pandya
  2. 'You’re The Kindest Soul': Kiara Advani Receives Special Birthday Wish From Sidharth Malhotra
  3. Did Millind Gaba Get Into A Fight Under The Influence Of Alcohol? Watch VIRAL Video
  4. Arjun Rampal Takes Responsibility For His Failed Marriage With Mehr Jesia; Says GF Gabriella Demetriades Is 'Very Close' To His Ex-Wife
  5. Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, Onir And Rima Das’ Film 'My Melbourne' To Open The Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024
US News
  1. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
  2. Inside GPT-5: What You Need To Know About OpenAI’s Next Big Thing
  3. Boeing Names Robert Ortberg As New CEO Amidst Safety And Financial Struggles
  4. Ballerina Farm Controversy: Why Is Everyone Talking About Hannah Neeleman And Her ‘Tradwife’ Lifestyle?
  5. You Won’t Believe How Many Bags Snoop Dogg Owns – And What’s Inside!
World News
  1. ‘Elon Musk, Whoever Messes With Me…’: What's Behind Venezuelan President's Fight Challenge
  2. Iran Orders Attack On Israel After Haniyeh's Killing; Khaled Meshaal Tipped To Lead Hamas | Top Updates
  3. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
  4. Cyberattack Caused The Second Microsoft Outage? Tech Giant Says This
  5. Inside GPT-5: What You Need To Know About OpenAI’s Next Big Thing
Latest Stories
  1. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 6: Will India Win Any Medal Today? IND's Medal Prospects On August 1
  3. Search For Nirvana: Uncovering The Ancient City Of Kusinara
  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh, Badminton QF Paris 2024 Live Streaming: When To Watch SatChi In Action
  5. Horoscope For August 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  6. Uttarakhand Rains: 3 Killed, 6 Injured In Haridwar; 200 Pilgrims Stranded In Kedarnath Due To Cloudburst
  7. Weather News LIVE Updates: Delhi Rain Kills 2, Red Alert Issued; Wayanad Landslides Death Toll Reaches 167
  8. UPSC Cancels Selection Of IAS Officer Puja Khedkar, 'Permanently' Debars Her From All Future Exams