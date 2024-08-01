Lakshya Sen celebrates after defeating Jonatan Christie | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Welcome to our live coverage of the Paris Olympics Day 6. The much awaited athletics events will begin today. For India, it is another big day with Swapnil Kusale in medal contention in the men's 50m 3P rifle final. In badminton, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will engage in a knockout battle in men's singles Round of 16. Later in the day, Satwik-Chirag and PV Sindhu will also be in action. Boxer Nikhat Zareen will resume her medal run with a tough Round of 16 battle. Last but not the least, the Indian men's hockey team faces its biggest challenge thus far in the tournament against Belgium. Follow all of it live here

