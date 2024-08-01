Other Sports

Turkey's Hitman! Who Is Yusuf Dikec, The 51-Year-Old Shooter Who Won Silver At Paris Olympics?

One of the images of shooter Yusuf Dikec at the Paris Games who won silver medal without any protection gear

Turkey Shooter Yusuf Dikec Paris Olympics 2024 AP Photo
Turkey's Sevval Ilayda Tarhan, left, and teammate Yusuf Dikec prepare to compete in the 10m air pistol mixed team qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Chateauroux, France. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
info_icon

They say, experience always triumphs and the Paris Olympics was no exception. It was vividly demonstrated at the Games 2024, where a 51-year-old Turkish shooter turned heads. Taking part in the 10m mixed air pistol event, Yusuf Dikec competed with a unique and relaxed approach—without protective gear, and with teammate Sevval Ilayda Tarhan, he clinched the silver medal. Something that Elon Musk finds 'nice'. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports Stories)

One of the images of shooter Yusuf Dikec at the Paris Games went viral when a fan shared it on X, saying, "Turkey sent a 51-year-old dude with no specialized lenses, eye cover, or ear protection, and secured the silver medal." The photo shows Dikec unusually relaxed, with one hand in his pocket and no ear protection or specialized glasses—items that all other shooters typically use to block vision in one eye and reduce glare.

The tweet received a reply from billionaire Elon Musk, who simply commented, "Nice."

DD Geoplitics tweeted, "Did Turkey send a hitman to the Olympics?"

Meanwhile, thousands of memes surfaced all over the internet with people marveling at how experience truly makes a difference.

Now let's come to who this hitman is?

Who Is Yusuf Dekic?

Yusuf Dikec is a Turkish sport shooter specializing in pistol events. Throughout his career, he has earned multiple gold and silver medals, including two golds at the World Championships. In addition to his shooting achievements, Yusuf is a retired non-commissioned officer of the Turkish Gendarmerie and a member of the Jandarma Gucu Sports Club.

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh with their bronze medal - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Paris Olympic Games 2024: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh Clinch Bronze As India Bag Second Medal - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

The Turkish duo of Yusuf Dekic and Sevval Ilayda Tarhan secured second place in the 10m mixed pistol event at the Games 2024, battling fiercely against Serbia’s Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec, who ultimately won gold with a final score of 16-14 at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre. At one point, the Turkish team was on the verge of victory, leading 14-12, but then the Serbians mounted a comeback, to remain unbeatable.

The bronze medal in the 10m mixed pistol event at the Paris Games was earned by Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh.

Yusuf Dikec has an impressive track record in shooting sport, making him one of the best on paper. Besides two gold, two silver and a bronze at the World Championships, he won gold at the ISSF World Cup in Munich in 2011 and has accumulated five gold, four silver, and one bronze at the European Championships. In 2006, scoring 597 points the Turkish pistol shooter set a world record in the 25m center-fire pistol event at the CISM Military World Championships in Rena.

Dikec has competed in four Olympic Games, representing Turkey in 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, and 2024, and in a remarkable twist, he earned his first Olympic medal at the age of 51.

