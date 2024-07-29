India’s Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh finished third in the qualification round of the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event with a total tally of 580 and will now face-off against Korea for the bronze medal on Tuesday, July 30. (Full Olympic Coverage)
The 22-year-old Bhaker came into the qualification round riding the medal high and momemtum wave after winning the historic bronze medal in the 10m women's air pistol event on Sunday, July 28th.
The Jhajjar-born shooter fired 98, 98, 95 to end up with a score of 291. On the other hand, Sarabjot Singh shot 95, 97, 97 that added up to 289. The pair together accumulated a score of 580.
They will now face Korea’s Jin Ye Oh and Wonho Lee. Turkiye’s Illayda Tarhan and Yusef Dikec and Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec from Serbia will meet each in the gold medal match on the same day.