India Unites In Congratulating Manu Bhaker For Country's First Medal At Paris Olympics

Manu Bhaker became the first Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal on Sunday when she grabbed a bronze at the 10m women's air pistol event in Paris

Manu Bhaker/Paris Olympics/Shootin
Bronze medalist Manu Bhaker of India poses during the medal ceremony for the 10m Air Pistol Women event of the Shooting competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Shooting centre in Chateauroux, France, 28 July 2024. Photo: PTI
info_icon

Three years after a pistol malfunction crashed Manu Bhaker's hopes in Tokyo, the Haryana shooter got her shot at redemption on Sunday at the Paris Olympics. And a focused Manu shot right at the target. (Highlights | Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

Manu Bhaker became the first Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal on Sunday when she grabbed a bronze at the 10m women's air pistol event in Paris. This also became India's first medal at the Paris Olympics which were officially opened on July 26. Moreover, it is India's first shooting medal in Olympics since 2012 in London.

Sporting fraternity, politicians, film stars and sports enthusiasts all over the country united in congratulating the 22-year-old for her achievement.

Manu Bhaker celebrates with the Indian flag - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Paris Olympics 2024: Shooter Manu Bhaker Opens India's Medal Tally With Bronze In 10m Air Pistol Event

BY Photo Webdesk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who wished Manu after her success. Modi called the medal "historic".

"A historic medal! Well done, @realmanubhaker, for winning India’s FIRST medal at #ParisOlympics2024! Congrats for the Bronze. This success is even more special as she becomes the 1st woman to win a medal in shooting for India. An incredible achievement!"

Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya also posted on X, terming Manu's success a "proud moment".

"A proud moment, @realmanubhaker wins Bharat's first medal, a BRONZE in Women’s 10m Air Pistol at #ParisOlympic2024! Congratulations Manu, you have displayed your skill & dedication, you have become 1st woman shooter to win an Olympic medal for Bharat!"

Indian President Droupadi Murmu also joined the chorus of congratulations.

"Heartiest congratulations to Manu Bhaker for opening India’s medal tally with her bronze medal in the 10 metre air pistol shooting event at the Paris Olympics,” Murmu said. “She is the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in a shooting competition. India is proud of Manu Bhaker. Her feat is going to inspire many sportspersons, especially women. I wish she scales greater heights of accomplishment in the future.”

Among the most cherished wishes for Manu would surely be of Abhinav Bindra who was the first Indian to win an individual gold at Olympics in 2008 Beijing.

“Heartiest congratulations to Manu Bhaker for clinching the bronze medal in the air pistol event at Paris 2024! Your relentless dedication, hard work, and passion have truly paid off,” Bindra wrote on X.

“It's incredible to witness your skill and determination, bringing pride to India with each shot. This achievement is a testament to your perseverance and determination. Keep shining, Manu!,” he added.

Manu's parents were over the moon after her success.

"We are extremely happy and all of our friends are congratulating us. Her hard work has paid off, and Manu has finally done it," the 22-year-old shooter's father Ramkishan told PTI Videos.

"I thank you all for supporting her, and I hope you all will continue to bless her," Manu’s mother Sumedha said.

Film star Suniel Shetty also put a post on X congratulating Manu.

"First Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal…and she is just 22! @realmanubhaker, you’ve made India proud. India’s first medal, the first of many more…."

