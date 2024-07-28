Paris Olympics 2024: Shooter Manu Bhaker Opens India's Medal Tally With Bronze In 10m Air Pistol Event

India's Manu Bhaker celebrates with the Indian flag after winning the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol women's final round at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.
India's Manu Bhaker poses for a photograph with her bronze medal after finish third in the 10m air pistol women's final round at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.
Silver medalist South Korea's Kim Yeji, left, gold medalist South Korea's Oh Ye-Jin, center, and bronze medalist India's Manu Bhaker celebrate after the 10m air pistol women's final round at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.
Silver medalist South Korea's Kim Yeji, left, gold medalist South Korea's Oh Ye-Jin, center, and bronze medalist India's Manu Bhaker celebrate after the 10m air pistol women's final round at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.
India's Manu Bhaker celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol women's final round at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.
India's Manu Bhaker celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol women's final round at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.
India's Manu Bhaker competes in the 10m air pistol women's final round at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.