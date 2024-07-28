Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: Shooter Manu Bhaker Opens India's Medal Tally With Bronze In 10m Air Pistol Event

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker earned the first medal for India at the Paris Olympics by securing bronze in the women's 10m Air Pistol event. This win not only marked the beginning of India's medal tally but also ended a 12-year drought in Olympic shooting events. The 22-year-old Bhaker, from Jhajjar in Haryana, put up a strong performance to finish third in the final round with a score of 221.7. South Korea's Kim Ye Ji took the silver with a total of 241.3, while her compatriot Oh Ye Jin won the gold with a Games record score of 243.2. This marks Bhaker's first Olympic medal and her second appearance at the Games.