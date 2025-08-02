Transfers: Matt Turner Returns To New England On Loan After Lyon Move

Matt Turner has returned to the New England Revolution on loan from Lyon after his transfer from Nottingham Forest.
The goalkeeper made the switch from the Premier League to Ligue 1 for a reported £6.5m (€7.4m) before joining New England on a loan deal until June 2026 with an option to buy.
Turner moved to England in 2022 to join Arsenal, but spent just one season with the Gunners before linking up with Forest. He played two FA Cup games and five Europa League matches under Mikel Arteta.
The 31-year-old made 17 appearances in the league, keeping three clean sheets, for Forest before losing his place to Matz Sels at the City Ground.
Turner spent the 2024-25 campaign on loan with Crystal Palace, registering two clean sheets in three games during their FA Cup triumph.
The United States international is looking forward to his MLS return after struggling for game time during his spell in England.
“It is a privilege to return to the club that launched my career,” Turner told the club website.
“The club that helped me discover who I am as a professional, the club that has always felt like a home away from home.
“To have the chance to play in front of the Revolution supporters once again is a priceless feeling and one I’ve never taken for granted.
“My family and I have felt their unwavering support throughout these last three years, and I can’t wait to wear the Revolution crest again at Gillette Stadium.
“I am grateful for this opportunity to earn my place on the field and look forward to winning many more games with the Revolution.”