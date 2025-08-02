Football Transfers: Wrexham Sign Leicester City Defender Conor Coady

Wrexham have confirmed the signing of seasoned defender Conor Coady from Leicester City as they aim to boost their chances of success in the Championship.
The 32-year-old has agreed to a two-year contract at the Racecourse Ground, keeping him at the Welsh club until the end of the 2026-27 season, with an option to extend for an additional campaign.
Coady brings with him a formidable record of 485 senior matches, including nearly 200 Premier League appearances, as well as 10 caps for England.
This signing is part of a busy recruitment drive as Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac, prepare for their Championship campaign after achieving three consecutive promotions. Coady becomes the club’s seventh new signing this summer.
The former Liverpool, Wolves and Everton man will be seeking to boost Wrexham’s chances in the Championship, in what will be the club’s first season back in the second tier since the 1981-82 season.
"I'm over the moon. It's a special day, I'll be honest," said Coady.
"We've all seen what the club has done over the past few years and for me to join is really special, and I can't wait to meet the boys and get started."
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said: "We’re delighted to welcome Conor to the club. He’s a player who has experience in the Premier League and Championship and will be a great addition to the squad."
Coady could be poised to make his Wrexham debut away at Southampton on the opening day of the Championship season.
Wrexham have a 20.2% chance of going straight back down to the third tier, according to Opta's supercomputer.