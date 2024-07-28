Manu Bhaker Final Live Score, Paris Olympics: Indian Bags Air Pistol Bronze

Manu Bhaker Bags Historic Bronze!
She has done it. The 22-year-old from Jhajjar has clinched India's first medal at Paris 2024. She also becomes the first Indian woman shooter to bag an Olympic medal.
Manu 3rd After Shot 16
The leaderboard keeps getting changed in such high-intensity events. Manu is now third after the 16th shot, behind Yeji and Ye Jin.
Eliminations Begin; Manu 2nd After Shot 13
And the bottom-rankers are getting eliminated now, as is customary in these shooting medal events. Manu has climbed again to second place with a total of 121.2 after the 13th shot. Only Yeji ahead of her now.
Manu Down To Third After Stage 2
She has slipped a spot, but is still very much in the running for a medal. She tallies 100.3 after the second stage and is behind Korea's Yeji Kim and Ye Jin Oh.
Manu Second After Stage 1
Manu has tallied 50.4 points after the first five shots and is placed second after Korea's Ye Jin Oh (52.2 points) after the first stage. Strong start from the Indian. Can she keep this going?
Action Begins!
Manu notches up 10.6 and 10.2 and 9.5 points, respectively in her first three shots.
What The Field Looks Like
The final comprises eight shooters, who have made their way through qualifying. There are two Chinese - Ranxin Jiang and Xue Li - among them, and Manu, wearing bib number 1431, will shoot from firing point G.
When Is Manu Bhaker's Air Pistol Final?
The women's 10m air pistol final is slated for 3:30pm IST. It is a medal round, and all eyes are on Manu Bhaker to fetch India its first podium finish at Paris 2024.