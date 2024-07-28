Manu Bhaker Final Live Score, Paris Olympics: Indian Bags Air Pistol Bronze

Manu Bhaker in action during the women's 10m air pistol qualification round at Paris Olympic Games 2024. Photo: AP

Welcome to our live coverage of Indian shooter Manu Bhaker's all-important women's 10m air pistol final at Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Sunday (July 28). The 22-year-old from Jhajjar had shot an aggregate of 580 points with 27 inner 10s to finish third in the qualification round. She will look to open India's account in the medal tally with a superlative performance today. Follow the live scores and updates of the shooting medal round, right here.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Jul 2024, 04:31:09 pm IST Manu Bhaker Bags Historic Bronze! She has done it. The 22-year-old from Jhajjar has clinched India's first medal at Paris 2024. She also becomes the first Indian woman shooter to bag an Olympic medal.

28 Jul 2024, 03:48:03 pm IST Manu 3rd After Shot 16 The leaderboard keeps getting changed in such high-intensity events. Manu is now third after the 16th shot, behind Yeji and Ye Jin.

28 Jul 2024, 03:45:02 pm IST Eliminations Begin; Manu 2nd After Shot 13 And the bottom-rankers are getting eliminated now, as is customary in these shooting medal events. Manu has climbed again to second place with a total of 121.2 after the 13th shot. Only Yeji ahead of her now.

28 Jul 2024, 03:42:03 pm IST Manu Down To Third After Stage 2 She has slipped a spot, but is still very much in the running for a medal. She tallies 100.3 after the second stage and is behind Korea's Yeji Kim and Ye Jin Oh.

28 Jul 2024, 03:36:40 pm IST Manu Second After Stage 1 Manu has tallied 50.4 points after the first five shots and is placed second after Korea's Ye Jin Oh (52.2 points) after the first stage. Strong start from the Indian. Can she keep this going?

28 Jul 2024, 03:33:19 pm IST Action Begins! Manu notches up 10.6 and 10.2 and 9.5 points, respectively in her first three shots.

28 Jul 2024, 03:31:01 pm IST What The Field Looks Like The final comprises eight shooters, who have made their way through qualifying. There are two Chinese - Ranxin Jiang and Xue Li - among them, and Manu, wearing bib number 1431, will shoot from firing point G.