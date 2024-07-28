Other Sports

Manu Bhaker Final Live Score, Paris Olympics: Indian Bags Air Pistol Bronze

The 22-year-old Manu Bhaker had shot an aggregate of 580 points to finish third in the qualification round. She will look to open India's account in the Paris 2024 medal tally with a superlative performance in the women's 10m air pistol final. Follow the live scores and updates of the shooting medal round, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
28 July 2024
28 July 2024
Manu Bhaker in action during the women's 10m air pistol qualification round at Paris Olympic Games 2024. Photo: AP
Welcome to our live coverage of Indian shooter Manu Bhaker's all-important women's 10m air pistol final at Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Sunday (July 28). The 22-year-old from Jhajjar had shot an aggregate of 580 points with 27 inner 10s to finish third in the qualification round. She will look to open India's account in the medal tally with a superlative performance today. Follow the live scores and updates of the shooting medal round, right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Manu Bhaker Bags Historic Bronze!

She has done it. The 22-year-old from Jhajjar has clinched India's first medal at Paris 2024. She also becomes the first Indian woman shooter to bag an Olympic medal.

Manu 3rd After Shot 16

The leaderboard keeps getting changed in such high-intensity events. Manu is now third after the 16th shot, behind Yeji and Ye Jin.

Eliminations Begin; Manu 2nd After Shot 13

And the bottom-rankers are getting eliminated now, as is customary in these shooting medal events. Manu has climbed again to second place with a total of 121.2 after the 13th shot. Only Yeji ahead of her now.

Manu Down To Third After Stage 2

She has slipped a spot, but is still very much in the running for a medal. She tallies 100.3 after the second stage and is behind Korea's Yeji Kim and Ye Jin Oh.

Manu Second After Stage 1

Manu has tallied 50.4 points after the first five shots and is placed second after Korea's Ye Jin Oh (52.2 points) after the first stage. Strong start from the Indian. Can she keep this going?

Action Begins!

Manu notches up 10.6 and 10.2 and 9.5 points, respectively in her first three shots.

What The Field Looks Like

The final comprises eight shooters, who have made their way through qualifying. There are two Chinese - Ranxin Jiang and Xue Li - among them, and Manu, wearing bib number 1431, will shoot from firing point G.

When Is Manu Bhaker's Air Pistol Final?

The women's 10m air pistol final is slated for 3:30pm IST. It is a medal round, and all eyes are on Manu Bhaker to fetch India its first podium finish at Paris 2024.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Final Live Score, Women's Asia Cup 2024: Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana Depart; Onus On Richa Ghosh
  2. IRE Vs ZIM, One-Off Test, Day 4 Live Score: Visitors On The Brink Of Victory In Belfast
  3. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Score: West Indies On The Look Out For Batting Miracle At Edgbaston
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka Final Toss Update, Women's Asia Cup: Harmanpreet & Co Bat First In Dambulla
  5. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Is A Bowlers’ Captain, Says Axar Patel
Football News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Football Roundup: Win For USA, Ukraine, Argentina - All Match Reports
  2. Football At Paris Olympics: Canada Deducted Six Points, Coaches Banned Over Drone Spying Scandal
  3. Chelsea 1-4 Celtic: Ruthless Bhoys Brush Maresca's Men Aside
  4. English Premier League: Manchester United Made Right Decision By Keeping Ten Hag, Says Onana
  5. Fabio Carvalho Committed To 'Making Statement' In Liverpool Pre-season
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Osaka Crashes Out In First Round To Fierce Kerber
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alcaraz And Nadal Storm Through First Round
  3. Andy Murray Brands London 2012 Gold Pinnacle Of Career: 'It Is Once In A Lifetime'
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Novak Djokovic Makes Dominant Start To Gold Medal Bid
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Carlos Alcaraz Races Into Second Round
Hockey News
  1. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  2. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND
  3. India 3-2 New Zealand, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's Late Strike Wins It For Hockey Team
  4. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Streaming, Paris Olympic Games 2024: When And Where To Watch Pool B Match
  5. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths News LIVE: Scary Visuals Of Flooded Basement Surface; Fire Dept Says 'NOC Was Given For Storage'
  2. ‘Use Robust Common Sense': Chief Justice Slams Judges For 'Playing It Safe' On Bail Petitions
  3. Death of 3 UPSC Aspirants After Flood At Delhi IAS Coaching Centre Sparks Outrage
  4. 2 Killed In Elephant Attack In Jharkhand's East Singhbhum
  5. Centre Issues Clarification After Tax Clearance Certificate Generates Outrage Among Netizens | Details
Entertainment News
  1. 'Raayan' Box Office Collection Day 2: Dhanush's Action-Drama Picks Pace, Earns Rs 13.75 Crore
  2. 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani': Karan Johar Pens A Note Of Gratitude As Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Starrer Turns One
  3. Robert Downey Jr Returns To Marvel Not As Iron Man But As Doctor Doom - Watch Viral Video Inside
  4. Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Alia Bhatt Adjusted Her 'Loud' Tone After Marriage: She Changed More For Me
  5. 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Box Office Collection 2: Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds Starrer Earns Rs 44 Crore In India
US News
  1. Taylor Swift's Olympic Surprise: 'Ready For It?' Hits Paris 2024 Primetime
  2. Columbia Mall Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, No Active Shooter: Police
  3. Watch: Taylor Swift Fans Enjoy Free 'Eras Tour' Concert From Munich's Olympia Berg Hill
  4. Cinnamon Recall: FDA Warns Of High Lead Levels In ALB Flavor Cinnamon Powder Across Four States
  5. NYC’s Chinatown Night Market Is Back Amid Challenges
World News
  1. North Korea Vows 'Total Destruction' Of Enemies, Says US & South Korea 'Hell-Bent' On Starting Nuclear War
  2. France Train Attack: Rail Services To Return To Normal On Monday; Hunt For Vandals Still On
  3. Israel Targets South Lebanon After Golan Heights Rocket Attack, IDF Confirms Attacks On Hezbollah Posts
  4. Congo: Seven Killed After Stampede At Music Concert In Kinshasa
  5. Mali Rebel Coalition Kills Dozens Of Soldiers And Russian Wagner Mercenaries
Latest Stories
  1. What Kind Of Luck Do 'People Born On Saturday' Have?
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony: FRA Prez Declares The Games Open - In Pics
  3. Farah Khan's Mother Passes Away: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 27, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. NITI Aayog: PM Modi Chairs Meeting; Know Who Is In, Who Is Not | Full List
  6. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah Quits The Show, Introduces New Goli- Watch Video
  7. Paris Olympics 2024: Olympic Flag Raised Upside Down In Rain-Soaked Opening Ceremony
  8. Weekly Horoscope for July 28th to August 3rd: Discover Astrological Insights for All Zodiac Signs