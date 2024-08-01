Lakshya Sen Vs HS Prannoy Badminton Live Scores, Paris Olympics: All-Indian Battle In Round Of 16

India's Lakshya Sen in action at Paris Olympic Games 2024. Photo: AP

Welcome to our live coverage of the exciting all-India face-off between Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy at Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Thursday (August 1). Indian supporters would not have wanted the two medal hopefuls to face off this early in the men's singles competition, but on the plus side, a round of 16 clash means one shuttler from the country will certainly make the quarter-finals cut. Follow the live scores and updates of the Sen vs Prannoy badminton match, right here.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Aug 2024, 04:33:47 pm IST Sen Vs Prannoy - World Rankings HS Prannoy is ranked higher than Lakshya Sen in the world rankings. Prannoy is at 13th rank whereas Sen is at 19th position in the world.