Lakshya Sen Vs HS Prannoy Badminton Live Scores, Paris Olympics: All-Indian Battle In Round Of 16
Indian supporters would not have wanted the two medal hopefuls to face off this early at the Paris Olympics, but on the plus side, one shuttler from the country will certainly make the quarter-finals cut. Follow the live scores and updates of the Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy match, right here
India's Lakshya Sen in action at Paris Olympic Games 2024. Photo: AP
LIVE UPDATES
Sen Vs Prannoy - World Rankings
HS Prannoy is ranked higher than Lakshya Sen in the world rankings. Prannoy is at 13th rank whereas Sen is at 19th position in the world.
When In Sen Vs Prannoy, Round Of 16 Match?
The Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy, men's singles round of 16 match is scheduled to begin at 5:40pm IST. The exact timing depends on when the previous match on Court 3 ends. (Streaming | Full Olympics Coverage)