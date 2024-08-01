Badminton

HS Prannoy Vs Lakshya Sen Live Streaming, India At Paris Olympics 2024: When, Where To Watch

HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen will face each other in the round of 16 match at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday. Here are the live streaming and other details of the Prannoy Vs Sen's badminton match

H.S. Prannoy plays against Vietnams Le Duc Phat. AP Photo
India's H.S. Prannoy plays against Vietnam's Le Duc Phat during their men's singles badminton group stage match at the 2024 Summer Olympics. AP Photo/Dita Alangkara
info_icon

HS Prannoy defeated Vietnam's Le Duc Phat in a thrilling contest of Group K match to enter the round of 16 of the men's singles at the Paris Olympics 2024. He will face his compatriot Lakshya Sen in the next round on Thursday. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

Prannoy lost the first set but bounced back to win the next two sets with a considerable margin to easily proceed to the next round. Lakshya Sen, who is in fine form at the Paris Olympics will be his next target.

Sen has been unbeaten in Paris and will come to the contest after beating World No. 4 Jonatan Christie in straight sets in the Group L match on Wednesday.

The winner of the Indian derby at the round of 16 will move to the quarterfinals and will be just one step away from a medal. Sen is ranked 19th in the world, whereas Prannoy is up at 13th in the ranking.

Lakshya sen in action during his match against Jonatan Christie at Paris Olympics. - AP/Dita Alangkara
Lakshya Sen Topples Jonatan Christie In Superlative Fightback; Enters Paris Olympics Pre-QFs

BY Outlook Sports Desk

HS Prannoy Vs Lakshya Sen, Men's Singles Round of 16 Match Live Streaming Details

When will the HS Prannoy vs Lakshya Sen, men's singles round of 16 match be played?

The HS Prannoy vs Lakshya Sen, men's singles round of 16 match will be played on Thursday, August 1 around noon IST at La Chapelle Arena. The exact timing of the match depends on when the previous matches on Court 3 end.

Where will the HS Prannoy vs Lakshya Sen, men's singles round of 16 match be telecast and live-streamed?

The round of 16 match of India's HS Prannoy vs Lakshya Sen will be broadcast on the Sports 18 TV channels in India. It will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website across the country.

