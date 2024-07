Badminton

Lakshya Sen Topples Jonatan Christie In Superlative Fightback; Enters Paris Olympics Pre-QFs

India's Lakshya Sen beat Indonesia's Jonatan Christie 21-18, 21-12 in the final group M match to seal his place in the round of 16. He could next face compatriot HS Prannoy if the latter, too, advances to the Paris Olympic Games 2024 pre-quarter-finals