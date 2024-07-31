PV Sindhu earned second straight win at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday to book her seat in the Round of 16 of the women's singles badminton event.
Sindhu proved to be too good for Estonia's Kristin Kuuba in the last Group M game of both the shuttlers, winning 21-5, 21-10.
Sindhu will face He Bing Jiao of China in the Round of 16.
The Indian shuttler trails Bing Jiao 9-11 in their head-to-head record with the last meeting also won by the Chinese (21-16, 21-12) at the Asian Games quarter-finals.
More to follow...