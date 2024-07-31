Badminton

PV Sindhu Through To Paris Olympics Round Of 16 With Dominating Win In Last Group Game

Sindhu proved to be too good for Estonia's Kristin Kuuba in the last Group M game of both the shuttlers, winning 21-5, 21-10

PV sindhu-paris olympics-badminton
Paris: India's PV Sindhu returns to Estonia's Kristin Kuuba during the women's singles group play stage badminton match at the Summer Olympics 2024, in Paris, France, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
info_icon

PV Sindhu earned second straight win at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday to book her seat in the Round of 16 of the women's singles badminton event.

Sindhu proved to be too good for Estonia's Kristin Kuuba in the last Group M game of both the shuttlers, winning 21-5, 21-10.

Sindhu will face He Bing Jiao of China in the Round of 16.

The Indian shuttler trails Bing Jiao 9-11 in their head-to-head record with the last meeting also won by the Chinese (21-16, 21-12) at the Asian Games quarter-finals.

More to follow...

