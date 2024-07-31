Paris: India's PV Sindhu returns to Estonia's Kristin Kuuba during the women's singles group play stage badminton match at the Summer Olympics 2024, in Paris, France, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Paris: India's PV Sindhu returns to Estonia's Kristin Kuuba during the women's singles group play stage badminton match at the Summer Olympics 2024, in Paris, France, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary