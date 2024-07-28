Badminton

PV Sindhu Sets Aside FN Abdul Razzaq, Wins Paris Olympics Opener With Ease

The last time these two met was at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, and PV Sindhu had dispatched FN Abdul Razzaq 21-4, 21-11 then. A similar story ensued at Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Sunday as the gulf in class was too much for any chances of an upset