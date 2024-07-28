Badminton

PV Sindhu Sets Aside FN Abdul Razzaq, Wins Paris Olympics Opener With Ease

The last time these two met was at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, and PV Sindhu had dispatched FN Abdul Razzaq 21-4, 21-11 then. A similar story ensued at Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Sunday as the gulf in class was too much for any chances of an upset

pv-sindhu-india-badminton-player
PV Sindhu is eyeing a third consecutive Olympic medal. Photo: File
info_icon

Hardly breaking a sweat, star India shuttler PV Sindhu won her campaign opener in straight games 21-9, 21-6 against Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Sunday (July 27). The Group M match was wrapped up in 29 minutes as Sindhu never gave the Maldivian any chance. (Highlights | Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

The last time these two met was at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, and Sindhu had dispatched Razzaq 21-4, 21-11 then. A similar story ensued in Paris on Sunday as the gulf in class was too much for any chances of an upset.

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, right, and Chirag Shetty play against France's Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar during their men's doubles badminton group stage match at Porte de la Chapelle Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. - AP/Dita Alangkara
India At Paris Olympics: Satwik-Chirag Start Campaign With Straight-Games Victory

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Sindhu will next take on Estonia's Kristin Kuuba in Group M on July 31. Having clinched silver at Rio 2016 and bronze at Tokyo 2020, PV Sindhu is eyeing a third successive Olympic medal.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Is A Bowlers’ Captain, Says Axar Patel
  2. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Register Clinical 43-Run Win Over Sri Lanka In Pallekele - In Pics
  3. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test Day 2: England Overcome Nervy Start To Take Control
  4. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Breeze Past Sri Lanka To Give Gambhir Winning Start - Data Debrief
  5. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: We Were Fortunate There Was No Dew, Says Suryakumar Yadav After Win
Football News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Football Roundup: Win For USA, Ukraine, Argentina - All Match Reports
  2. Football At Paris Olympics: Canada Deducted Six Points, Coaches Banned Over Drone Spying Scandal
  3. Chelsea 1-4 Celtic: Ruthless Bhoys Brush Maresca's Men Aside
  4. English Premier League: Manchester United Made Right Decision By Keeping Ten Hag, Says Onana
  5. Fabio Carvalho Committed To 'Making Statement' In Liverpool Pre-season
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Osaka Crashes Out In First Round To Fierce Kerber
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alcaraz And Nadal Storm Through First Round
  3. Andy Murray Brands London 2012 Gold Pinnacle Of Career: 'It Is Once In A Lifetime'
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Novak Djokovic Makes Dominant Start To Gold Medal Bid
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Carlos Alcaraz Races Into Second Round
Hockey News
  1. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  2. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND
  3. India 3-2 New Zealand, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's Late Strike Wins It For Hockey Team
  4. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Streaming, Paris Olympic Games 2024: When And Where To Watch Pool B Match
  5. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths News LIVE: Scary Visuals Of Flooded Basement Surface; Fire Dept Says 'NOC Was Given For Storage'
  2. From Golf For Rs 100 To The Abrogation Of Article 370: A Tale Of Unfulfilled Promises
  3. Weather News LIVE: Rain Lashes Over Madhya Pradesh; Light Showers Expected In Delhi-NCR
  4. PM Modi Highlights Rise In Khadi Sales, Urges Citizens To 'Cheer For Bharat' In Olympics 2024
  5. Team India’s Uniform At Paris Olympics 2024: A Blend Of Tradition And Modernity
Entertainment News
  1. 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani': Karan Johar Pens A Note Of Gratitude As Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Starrer Turns One
  2. Robert Downey Jr Returns To Marvel Not As Iron Man But As Doctor Doom - Watch Viral Video Inside
  3. Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Alia Bhatt Adjusted Her 'Loud' Tone After Marriage: She Changed More For Me
  4. 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Box Office Collection 2: Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds Starrer Earns Rs 44 Crore In India
  5. Lady Gaga Reacts To Criticism Of Her 2024 Paris Olympics Act: I Wanted To Create A Performance That Would Warm The Heart Of France
US News
  1. Taylor Swift's Olympic Surprise: 'Ready For It?' Hits Paris 2024 Primetime
  2. Columbia Mall Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, No Active Shooter: Police
  3. Watch: Taylor Swift Fans Enjoy Free 'Eras Tour' Concert From Munich's Olympia Berg Hill
  4. Cinnamon Recall: FDA Warns Of High Lead Levels In ALB Flavor Cinnamon Powder Across Four States
  5. NYC’s Chinatown Night Market Is Back Amid Challenges
World News
  1. France Train Attack: Rail Services To Return To Normal On Monday; Hunt For Vandals Still On
  2. Israel Targets South Lebanon After Golan Heights Rocket Attack, IDF Confirms Attacks On Hezbollah Posts
  3. Congo: Seven Killed After Stampede At Music Concert In Kinshasa
  4. Mali Rebel Coalition Kills Dozens Of Soldiers And Russian Wagner Mercenaries
  5. Canada: Jasper Fire 'Could Burn For Months', Over 20,000 People Evacuated
Latest Stories
  1. What Kind Of Luck Do 'People Born On Saturday' Have?
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony: FRA Prez Declares The Games Open - In Pics
  3. Farah Khan's Mother Passes Away: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 27, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. NITI Aayog: PM Modi Chairs Meeting; Know Who Is In, Who Is Not | Full List
  6. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah Quits The Show, Introduces New Goli- Watch Video
  7. Paris Olympics 2024: Olympic Flag Raised Upside Down In Rain-Soaked Opening Ceremony
  8. Weekly Horoscope for July 28th to August 3rd: Discover Astrological Insights for All Zodiac Signs