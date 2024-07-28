Hardly breaking a sweat, star India shuttler PV Sindhu won her campaign opener in straight games 21-9, 21-6 against Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Sunday (July 27). The Group M match was wrapped up in 29 minutes as Sindhu never gave the Maldivian any chance. (Highlights | Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
The last time these two met was at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, and Sindhu had dispatched Razzaq 21-4, 21-11 then. A similar story ensued in Paris on Sunday as the gulf in class was too much for any chances of an upset.
Sindhu will next take on Estonia's Kristin Kuuba in Group M on July 31. Having clinched silver at Rio 2016 and bronze at Tokyo 2020, PV Sindhu is eyeing a third successive Olympic medal.