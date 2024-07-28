Badminton

PV Sindhu Vs FN Abdul Razzaq Live Score, Paris Olympics: Star Shuttler Wins Opener In Straight Games

Having clinched silver at Rio 2016 and bronze at Tokyo 2020, PV Sindhu is eyeing a third successive Olympic medal. She faces Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq in her Paris 2024 Games campaign opener. Follow the live badminton scores and updates of the women's singles match, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
28 July 2024
28 July 2024
India's ace women's singles badminton player PV Sindhu gearing up for Paris Olympic Games 2024. X/PV Sindhu
Welcome to our live coverage of star India shuttler player PV Sindhu's campaign opener at Paris Olympic Games 2024, against Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq on Sunday (July 28). Having bagged silver at Rio 2016 and bronze at Tokyo 2020, Sindhu is eyeing a third successive medal. She has had to deal with injury and subsequent loss of form, but is all set to embark on her quest for glory in Paris. Follow the live badminton scores and updates of the Sindhu vs Razzaq, women's singles match, right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Game 2, Sindhu 21-6 Razzaq

There we have it. Sindhu harries Razzaq with her impeccable cross-court placement to induce and error, and converts her first of 14 available match points to win 21-9, 21-6. All wrapped up in less than half an hour and Sindhu is leaving the arena, hardly having broken a sweat.

Game 2, Sindhu 17-6 Razzaq

Four points away now. Razzaq perhaps resigned to her fate at this stage. Sindhu looks calm.

Game 2, Sindhu 15-6 Razzaq

Just six more points needed for Sindhu to wrap up a comprehensive win.

Game 2, Sindhu 11-3 Razzaq

Another string of points for Sindhu and her lead stretches to eight points at the mid-game interval. Six consecutive points for the world number 13 mean that she is in striking distance of a resounding win in her first group match in Paris.

Game 2, Sindhu 5-3 Razzaq

Razzaq wins three straight points but a netcord error from her hands Sindhu the service back. The Indian's lead just two points as of now, but that could change very quickly.

Game 2, Sindhu 4-0 Razzaq

The match resumes and Sindhu races to a 3-0 lead in no time. Very little that the Maldivian has been able to do has bothered the Olympic double medallist.

Game 1, Sindhu 21-9 Razzaq

And that's that. Sindhu takes the first game in just 13 minutes with a 21-9 scoreline. One more game and Sindhu will be out of here in a jiffy. Can Razzaq mount a challenge in Game 2?

Game 1, Sindhu 19-9 Razzaq

Some fight shown by Razzaq as she wins three back-to-back points. Too little, too late though, in all likelihood.

Game 1, Sindhu 19-6 Razzaq

A swift put-away at the net brings Sindhu two points away from winning the first game. The Indian has not been tested much, but looks in good touch in her campaign opener.

Game 1, Sindhu 17-6 Razzaq

All too easy for Sindhu currently. A service error from the Maldivian highlights the gulf in class between the two players as of now. Sindhu four points away from pocketing the first game.

Game 1, Sindhu 13-4 Razzaq

Play resumes and so does Sindhu's dominance. The 10th seed draws more errors from Razzaq to surge to a 13-4 lead in Game 1.

Game 1, Sindhu 11-4 Razzaq

Sindhu in cruise control at the mid-game interval. Her lead stretched to seven points in the first game as the two players exit the court for a 60-second break.

Game 1, Sindhu 8-4 Razzaq

Sindhu starting to assert herself now. Razzaq has few answers to the Indian's deft drops and cross-court shots. Sindhu with a sizeable lead in the first game.

Game 1, Sindhu 4-3 Razzaq

Razzaq shows some early fight with her deep tosses in the back court. Sindhu is unfazed, however and wins the service back after an unforced error from the Maldivian.

Match Begins

A loud roar rings out as Sindhu's name is announced. Indian support clearly not in short supply in Paris. The match gets underway, and Sindhu opens up a 3-1 lead in the first game.

PV Sindhu Now On Court

All is in readiness for the match to begin. Sindhu has walked out, shook hands with the chair umpire and is doing the customary pre-match knocking.

What Happened Last Time Sindhu Played Razzaq

The two players last met at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. It was a women's singles round of 32 match, where PV Sindhu comprehensively beat FN Abdul Razzaq 21-4, 21-11. The Indian, who is ranked 13th in the world currently, will no doubt be seeking a similar scoreline today.

When Does Sindhu's Match Start?

PV Sindhu's opener against Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq is set to start at 12:50pm IST. It is a group-stage clash, and precedes the knockout rounds. Nothing short of a dominant victory will satisfy the Indian today.

