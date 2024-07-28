India's ace women's singles badminton player PV Sindhu gearing up for Paris Olympic Games 2024. X/PV Sindhu

Welcome to our live coverage of star India shuttler player PV Sindhu's campaign opener at Paris Olympic Games 2024, against Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq on Sunday (July 28). Having bagged silver at Rio 2016 and bronze at Tokyo 2020, Sindhu is eyeing a third successive medal. She has had to deal with injury and subsequent loss of form, but is all set to embark on her quest for glory in Paris. Follow the live badminton scores and updates of the Sindhu vs Razzaq, women's singles match, right here.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Jul 2024, 01:21:33 pm IST Game 2, Sindhu 21-6 Razzaq There we have it. Sindhu harries Razzaq with her impeccable cross-court placement to induce and error, and converts her first of 14 available match points to win 21-9, 21-6. All wrapped up in less than half an hour and Sindhu is leaving the arena, hardly having broken a sweat.

28 Jul 2024, 01:18:55 pm IST Game 2, Sindhu 17-6 Razzaq Four points away now. Razzaq perhaps resigned to her fate at this stage. Sindhu looks calm.

28 Jul 2024, 01:17:49 pm IST Game 2, Sindhu 15-6 Razzaq Just six more points needed for Sindhu to wrap up a comprehensive win.

28 Jul 2024, 01:14:18 pm IST Game 2, Sindhu 11-3 Razzaq Another string of points for Sindhu and her lead stretches to eight points at the mid-game interval. Six consecutive points for the world number 13 mean that she is in striking distance of a resounding win in her first group match in Paris.

28 Jul 2024, 01:11:59 pm IST Game 2, Sindhu 5-3 Razzaq Razzaq wins three straight points but a netcord error from her hands Sindhu the service back. The Indian's lead just two points as of now, but that could change very quickly.

28 Jul 2024, 01:09:17 pm IST Game 2, Sindhu 4-0 Razzaq The match resumes and Sindhu races to a 3-0 lead in no time. Very little that the Maldivian has been able to do has bothered the Olympic double medallist.

28 Jul 2024, 01:06:12 pm IST Game 1, Sindhu 21-9 Razzaq And that's that. Sindhu takes the first game in just 13 minutes with a 21-9 scoreline. One more game and Sindhu will be out of here in a jiffy. Can Razzaq mount a challenge in Game 2?

28 Jul 2024, 01:05:34 pm IST Game 1, Sindhu 19-9 Razzaq Some fight shown by Razzaq as she wins three back-to-back points. Too little, too late though, in all likelihood.

28 Jul 2024, 01:04:30 pm IST Game 1, Sindhu 19-6 Razzaq A swift put-away at the net brings Sindhu two points away from winning the first game. The Indian has not been tested much, but looks in good touch in her campaign opener.

28 Jul 2024, 01:03:15 pm IST Game 1, Sindhu 17-6 Razzaq All too easy for Sindhu currently. A service error from the Maldivian highlights the gulf in class between the two players as of now. Sindhu four points away from pocketing the first game.

28 Jul 2024, 01:01:23 pm IST Game 1, Sindhu 13-4 Razzaq Play resumes and so does Sindhu's dominance. The 10th seed draws more errors from Razzaq to surge to a 13-4 lead in Game 1.

28 Jul 2024, 01:00:16 pm IST Game 1, Sindhu 11-4 Razzaq Sindhu in cruise control at the mid-game interval. Her lead stretched to seven points in the first game as the two players exit the court for a 60-second break.

28 Jul 2024, 12:59:04 pm IST Game 1, Sindhu 8-4 Razzaq Sindhu starting to assert herself now. Razzaq has few answers to the Indian's deft drops and cross-court shots. Sindhu with a sizeable lead in the first game.

28 Jul 2024, 12:57:41 pm IST Game 1, Sindhu 4-3 Razzaq Razzaq shows some early fight with her deep tosses in the back court. Sindhu is unfazed, however and wins the service back after an unforced error from the Maldivian.

28 Jul 2024, 12:55:31 pm IST Match Begins A loud roar rings out as Sindhu's name is announced. Indian support clearly not in short supply in Paris. The match gets underway, and Sindhu opens up a 3-1 lead in the first game.

28 Jul 2024, 12:52:14 pm IST PV Sindhu Now On Court All is in readiness for the match to begin. Sindhu has walked out, shook hands with the chair umpire and is doing the customary pre-match knocking.

28 Jul 2024, 12:49:57 pm IST What Happened Last Time Sindhu Played Razzaq The two players last met at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. It was a women's singles round of 32 match, where PV Sindhu comprehensively beat FN Abdul Razzaq 21-4, 21-11. The Indian, who is ranked 13th in the world currently, will no doubt be seeking a similar scoreline today.