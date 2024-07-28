Game 2, Sindhu 21-6 Razzaq
There we have it. Sindhu harries Razzaq with her impeccable cross-court placement to induce and error, and converts her first of 14 available match points to win 21-9, 21-6. All wrapped up in less than half an hour and Sindhu is leaving the arena, hardly having broken a sweat.
Game 2, Sindhu 17-6 Razzaq
Four points away now. Razzaq perhaps resigned to her fate at this stage. Sindhu looks calm.
Game 2, Sindhu 15-6 Razzaq
Just six more points needed for Sindhu to wrap up a comprehensive win.
Game 2, Sindhu 11-3 Razzaq
Another string of points for Sindhu and her lead stretches to eight points at the mid-game interval. Six consecutive points for the world number 13 mean that she is in striking distance of a resounding win in her first group match in Paris.
Game 2, Sindhu 5-3 Razzaq
Razzaq wins three straight points but a netcord error from her hands Sindhu the service back. The Indian's lead just two points as of now, but that could change very quickly.
Game 2, Sindhu 4-0 Razzaq
The match resumes and Sindhu races to a 3-0 lead in no time. Very little that the Maldivian has been able to do has bothered the Olympic double medallist.
Game 1, Sindhu 21-9 Razzaq
And that's that. Sindhu takes the first game in just 13 minutes with a 21-9 scoreline. One more game and Sindhu will be out of here in a jiffy. Can Razzaq mount a challenge in Game 2?
Game 1, Sindhu 19-9 Razzaq
Some fight shown by Razzaq as she wins three back-to-back points. Too little, too late though, in all likelihood.
Game 1, Sindhu 19-6 Razzaq
A swift put-away at the net brings Sindhu two points away from winning the first game. The Indian has not been tested much, but looks in good touch in her campaign opener.
Game 1, Sindhu 17-6 Razzaq
All too easy for Sindhu currently. A service error from the Maldivian highlights the gulf in class between the two players as of now. Sindhu four points away from pocketing the first game.
Game 1, Sindhu 13-4 Razzaq
Play resumes and so does Sindhu's dominance. The 10th seed draws more errors from Razzaq to surge to a 13-4 lead in Game 1.
Game 1, Sindhu 11-4 Razzaq
Sindhu in cruise control at the mid-game interval. Her lead stretched to seven points in the first game as the two players exit the court for a 60-second break.
Game 1, Sindhu 8-4 Razzaq
Sindhu starting to assert herself now. Razzaq has few answers to the Indian's deft drops and cross-court shots. Sindhu with a sizeable lead in the first game.
Game 1, Sindhu 4-3 Razzaq
Razzaq shows some early fight with her deep tosses in the back court. Sindhu is unfazed, however and wins the service back after an unforced error from the Maldivian.
Match Begins
A loud roar rings out as Sindhu's name is announced. Indian support clearly not in short supply in Paris. The match gets underway, and Sindhu opens up a 3-1 lead in the first game.
PV Sindhu Now On Court
All is in readiness for the match to begin. Sindhu has walked out, shook hands with the chair umpire and is doing the customary pre-match knocking.
What Happened Last Time Sindhu Played Razzaq
The two players last met at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. It was a women's singles round of 32 match, where PV Sindhu comprehensively beat FN Abdul Razzaq 21-4, 21-11. The Indian, who is ranked 13th in the world currently, will no doubt be seeking a similar scoreline today.
When Does Sindhu's Match Start?
PV Sindhu's opener against Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq is set to start at 12:50pm IST. It is a group-stage clash, and precedes the knockout rounds. Nothing short of a dominant victory will satisfy the Indian today.