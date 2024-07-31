When Is PV Sindhu's Match?
Sindhu's match begins on or after 12:50pm IST, depending on when the previous match on her court ends. Lakshya Sen's match will follow soon after, around 1:40pm IST.
After her dominant win against Maldives' Fathima Abdul Razzaq, a victory today for PV Sindhu will assure her of a spot in the women's singles round of 16 at the Paris Olympics. Follow the live badminton scores and updates of the Sindhu vs Kuuba match, right here
