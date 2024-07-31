Lakshya Sen in action during his men's singles Group L match against Julien Carraggi at Paris Olympic Games 2024. Photo: AP

Welcome to our live coverage of star India badminton player Lakshya Sen's third and final group match at Paris Olympic Games 2024, against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie on Wednesday (July 31). Despite two wins in two matches, the exit of Kevin Cordon and the subsequent 'deletion' of Sen's clash with him means the 22-year-old must win today if he has to qualify for the knock-outs. Follow the live scores and updates of the Sen vs Christie, men's singles match, right here.

LIVE UPDATES

31 Jul 2024, 01:59:15 pm IST Game 1: Lakshya Sen 0-4 Jonatan Christie The Indonesian starts the high-stakes match in right earnest. Wins a keenly contested rally off the second point and opens up a four-point lead. Sen up against it.

31 Jul 2024, 01:56:35 pm IST Lakshya Sen, Jonatan Christie On Court And soon after Sindhu's match gets over, Sen and Christie are out on Court 1 for their blockbuster clash. All set for the match to begin.

31 Jul 2024, 01:52:13 pm IST Sindhu Wins; Sen On Court Next PV Sindhu makes light work of her Group M match against Estonia's Kristin Kuuba. The Indian wins 21-5, 21-10 to sail into the pre-quarter-finals of the women's singles competition. She will next face China's He Bingjiao in the knock-out match.

31 Jul 2024, 01:42:02 pm IST PV Sindhu On Brink Of Win Sindhu is coasting through her final Group M match. She took the first game 21-5 and leads 13-6 in the second. A win here assures her of a round of 16 spot.

31 Jul 2024, 01:19:50 pm IST PV Sindhu's Match Begins Before Sen's match starts, Court 1 is witnessing a clash between PV Sindhu and Kristin Kuuba. Sindhu has raced away to an 8-0 lead in the first game.