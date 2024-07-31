Game 1: Lakshya Sen 0-4 Jonatan Christie
The Indonesian starts the high-stakes match in right earnest. Wins a keenly contested rally off the second point and opens up a four-point lead. Sen up against it.
Lakshya Sen, Jonatan Christie On Court
And soon after Sindhu's match gets over, Sen and Christie are out on Court 1 for their blockbuster clash. All set for the match to begin.
Sindhu Wins; Sen On Court Next
PV Sindhu makes light work of her Group M match against Estonia's Kristin Kuuba. The Indian wins 21-5, 21-10 to sail into the pre-quarter-finals of the women's singles competition. She will next face China's He Bingjiao in the knock-out match.
PV Sindhu On Brink Of Win
Sindhu is coasting through her final Group M match. She took the first game 21-5 and leads 13-6 in the second. A win here assures her of a round of 16 spot.
PV Sindhu's Match Begins
Before Sen's match starts, Court 1 is witnessing a clash between PV Sindhu and Kristin Kuuba. Sindhu has raced away to an 8-0 lead in the first game.
When Does Lakshya Sen's Match Start?
The pivotal Group L encounter between Lakshya Sen and Jonatan Christie will start on or after 1:40pm IST, depending on when the previous match on court ends. His compatriot PV Sindhu will soon be in action for her Group M match. In our blog here, you can check out live updates from that match.