Despite two wins in two matches, Lakshya Sen must beat world number four Jonatan Christie today if he has to qualify for the men's singles round of 16 at Paris Olympic Games 2024. Follow the live badminton scores and updates of the Sen vs Christie match, right here

B
Bhuvan Gupta
31 July 2024
31 July 2024
Lakshya Sen in action during his men's singles Group L match against Julien Carraggi at Paris Olympic Games 2024. Photo: AP
Welcome to our live coverage of star India badminton player Lakshya Sen's third and final group match at Paris Olympic Games 2024, against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie on Wednesday (July 31). Despite two wins in two matches, the exit of Kevin Cordon and the subsequent 'deletion' of Sen's clash with him means the 22-year-old must win today if he has to qualify for the knock-outs. Follow the live scores and updates of the Sen vs Christie, men's singles match, right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Game 1: Lakshya Sen 0-4 Jonatan Christie

The Indonesian starts the high-stakes match in right earnest. Wins a keenly contested rally off the second point and opens up a four-point lead. Sen up against it.

Lakshya Sen, Jonatan Christie On Court 

And soon after Sindhu's match gets over, Sen and Christie are out on Court 1 for their blockbuster clash. All set for the match to begin.

Sindhu Wins; Sen On Court Next

PV Sindhu makes light work of her Group M match against Estonia's Kristin Kuuba. The Indian wins 21-5, 21-10 to sail into the pre-quarter-finals of the women's singles competition. She will next face China's He Bingjiao in the knock-out match.

PV Sindhu On Brink Of Win

Sindhu is coasting through her final Group M match. She took the first game 21-5 and leads 13-6 in the second. A win here assures her of a round of 16 spot.

PV Sindhu's Match Begins

Before Sen's match starts, Court 1 is witnessing a clash between PV Sindhu and Kristin Kuuba. Sindhu has raced away to an 8-0 lead in the first game.

When Does Lakshya Sen's Match Start?

The pivotal Group L encounter between Lakshya Sen and Jonatan Christie will start on or after 1:40pm IST, depending on when the previous match on court ends. His compatriot PV Sindhu will soon be in action for her Group M match. In our blog here, you can check out live updates from that match.

