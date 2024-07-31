PV Sindhu will be eyeing a repeat of Tokyo Olympics. File

Welcome to our live coverage of the Paris Olympics. It is the fifth day of the Paris 2024 Olympics and just like the weather in the French capital, things are heating up in the sporting arena too. For India, some big names will be in action. PV Sindhu will be out to play her last group game and so will be Lakshya Sen. For Sen though it will be a do-or-die match against Jonathan Christie. Lovlina Borgohain, the Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medalist, will begin her campaign today. Archers Deepika Kumari and Tarundeep Rai will also be in action later in the day in individual knock out rounds. Also Manika Batra will look to continue her good run when she plays her Round of 16 match in the evening. Check out the latest scores and updates from the fifth day of the Paris 2024 Olympics right here

