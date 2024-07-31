Sports

Paris Olympics Day 5 LIVE: Sindhu, Sen To Be In Action Soon; Lovlina To Begin Campaign; Manika To Play In Evening

Paris Olympics Day 5 LIVE: Check out the latest scores and updates from the fifth day of the Paris 2024 Olympics right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
31 July 2024
31 July 2024
PV Sindhu will be eyeing a repeat of Tokyo Olympics. File
Welcome to our live coverage of the Paris Olympics. It is the fifth day of the Paris 2024 Olympics and just like the weather in the French capital, things are heating up in the sporting arena too. For India, some big names will be in action. PV Sindhu will be out to play her last group game and so will be Lakshya Sen. For Sen though it will be a do-or-die match against Jonathan Christie. Lovlina Borgohain, the Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medalist, will begin her campaign today. Archers Deepika Kumari and Tarundeep Rai will also be in action later in the day in individual knock out rounds. Also Manika Batra will look to continue her good run when she plays her Round of 16 match in the evening. Check out the latest scores and updates from the fifth day of the Paris 2024 Olympics right here
LIVE UPDATES

Paris Olympics Day 5 LIVE Updates

Welcome to our live coverage of the Paris Olympics. It is the fifth day of the Paris 2024 Olympics and just like the weather in the French capital, things are heating up in the sporting arena too

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Complete Sri Lanka Whitewash Following Thrilling Super Over Win - Data Debrief
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over To Clean Sweep Series
  3. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav Leads India To Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over
  4. IPL Governing Council Meeting: Increase In Team Purse, Number Of Retentions Among Hot Topics
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL One-Day International Series On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Football Transfer: Southampton Confirm Ben Brereton Diaz Arrival From Villarreal
  2. Everton: Toffees Complete The Signing Of Jake O'Brien From Lyon
  3. Football At Paris Olympics: France Set Up Tasty Quarter-Final Clash With Argentina Following New Zealand Win
  4. MLS Transfers: Alexey Miranchuk Swaps Serie A Side Atalanta For Atlanta
  5. Jack Grealish Motivated By Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Eases To Women's Singles Quarter-Finals
  2. Men's Doubles, Paris Olympics: Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal Survive Scare To Reach Quarter-Finals - Data Debrief
  3. Angelique Kerber Equals Olympic Record As Last Dance Continues In Paris
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Andy Murray, Dan Evans Produce Another Great Escape To Advance To Quarter-Finals - Data Debrief
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics 2024: Coco Gauff Spats With Umpire As Singles Hopes End In Tears
Hockey News
  1. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know
  2. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland
  3. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's Goals Lead India To Victory - Match Report
  4. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match
  5. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wayanad Landslides: Death Toll At 143; Kerala Declares 2-Day State Mourning
  2. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: 143 Dead, Rescue Ops Continue; Kerala Observes 2-Day State Mourning
  3. To Separate Art From The Artist
  4. Iron In The Soul: Where Do We Draw The Line With 'Flawed' Artists?
  5. Monsters, Masters: Artists And Their Personal Life Violations
Entertainment News
  1. Is There A Connection Between Doctor Doom And Iron Man? | Know About Robert Downey Jr.'s Comeback In Marvel Universe
  2. Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Rajkummar Rao's Plastic Surgery Rumours: You Want To Mould Yourself To That Because...
  3. Taapsee Pannu Addresses Her Rift With Paparazzi: Appeasing Them Won't Get Me Movies
  4. Sonam Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note For 'Incredible' Husband Anand Ahuja: You Are My Rock
  5. Priyanka Chopra Shares An Unseen BTS Pic With Salman Khan-Akshay Kumar As 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' Turns 20
US News
  1. US Presidential Debate 2.0: Donald Trump To 'Probably' Debate Kamala Harris On Sept 10
  2. Northern Lights Expected To Be Visible Across Northern US This Week
  3. Is the Viral 'Light Yagami' Photo Of Japan Coach Writing In His Notebook Real? | Here's The Truth Behind The Death Note Meme
  4. Krispy Kreme Olympics Deal: Get Special ‘Go USA Doughnuts’ On July 31
  5. 6 Essential Tips For Solo Travellers
World News
  1. Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Assassinated In Tehran | Details Inside
  2. Beirut Airstrike: Israel Claims Death Of Hezbollah Commander Allegedly Behind Golan Heights Attack
  3. Police Clash With A Violent Crowd Gathered Near The Site Of UK Stabbing Attack That Killed 3 Girls
  4. Israel Strikes Lebanon: IDF Confirms 'Targeted' Strike In Beirut; 2 Feared Dead
  5. Microsoft Global Outage Again; Company Says Aware Of Issues, Apologises To Users
Latest Stories
  1. Taapsee Pannu Addresses Her Rift With Paparazzi: Appeasing Them Won't Get Me Movies
  2. Why You Should Avoid Outdoor Exercise Right Now If You Live In California
  3. Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Rajkummar Rao's Plastic Surgery Rumours: You Want To Mould Yourself To That Because...
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav Leads India To Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over
  5. Nirmala Sitharaman's Facepalm Moment During Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha Speech Goes Viral
  6. Ranbir Kapoor Recalls His First Meeting With Alia Bhatt, Opens Up On Their 11-Year Age Gap
  7. Wayanad Landslides: Death Toll At 143; Kerala Declares 2-Day State Mourning
  8. Paris Olympics, Day 4 Highlights: Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh Bag Bronze; Dhiraj Bommadevara's OLY Dream Shattered By Barest Of Margins