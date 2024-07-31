Manika Batra Vs Miu Hirano Table Tennis Highlights, Paris Olympics: Indian Loses To 8-Seed Japanese

Manika Batra at Paris Olympics. AP

Indian Table tennis sensation Manika Batra losT her Round of 16 to Japanese opponent Miu Hirano 6-11, 9-11, 14-12, 8-11, 6-11 at the Paris Olympics. Earlier, Batra had become the first table tennis player to make it to the Round of 16 by beating France's Prithika Pavade. For all the highlight and updates, you can get it right here

LIVE UPDATES

31 Jul 2024, 08:14:32 pm IST When Does Manika Batra's Match Start? Manika Batra Vs Miu Hirano, Paris Olympic Games 2024, Round of 16 women’s singles table tennis match is scheduled at 8:30 PM IST on Wednesday, July 31 and will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema.

31 Jul 2024, 08:16:54 pm IST Manika Batra's Feat At Paris Olympics 2024 Indian table tennis player Manika Batra has become the first Indian to enter the Round of 16 in the Olympics. She will be the second Indian paddler to compete in three Olympics.

31 Jul 2024, 08:19:10 pm IST Who Is Manika Batra's Opponent, Miu Hirano? Miu Hirano (born April 14, 2000) is a Japanese table tennis player who has burst on to the scene at a young age. Hirano entered the international scene in 2016 when she became the youngest-ever winner of the Women's World Cup at just 16 years old, defeating top players to claim the title.

31 Jul 2024, 08:22:45 pm IST Manika Batra, Miu Hirano Seedings Manika Batra- 18 Miu Hirano- 8

31 Jul 2024, 08:30:15 pm IST Manika Batra vs Miu Hirano, Table Tennis Ahead of the Paris Olympics, Batra had sounded out positive approach towards the marquee tournament. "I have been working on my stamina and my agility, and my ultimate aim is to challenge for a medal," she had said.

31 Jul 2024, 08:34:24 pm IST Manika Batra vs Miu Hirano, Table Tennis Live Score Manika's match about to start soon against Miu Hirano.

31 Jul 2024, 08:36:32 pm IST Manika Batra vs Miu Hirano, Table Tennis Live Score Toss done and we will start soon.

31 Jul 2024, 08:39:37 pm IST Manika Batra vs Miu Hirano, Table Tennis Live Score Batra starts off on a positive note, already 3-1 up in the first game.

31 Jul 2024, 08:42:23 pm IST Manika Batra vs Miu Hirano, Table Tennis Live Score It's 6-6 for either players and it's turning up to be a tasty affair.

31 Jul 2024, 08:45:03 pm IST Manika Batra vs Miu Hirano, Table Tennis Live Score Batra's positive start did not go her way as the 'pocket dynamo' Hirano closed out the first game with a 10-6 win.

31 Jul 2024, 08:47:55 pm IST Manika Batra vs Miu Hirano, Table Tennis Live Score Batra has started well in the second game with a 5-1 lead.

31 Jul 2024, 08:50:23 pm IST Manika Batra vs Miu Hirano, Table Tennis Live Score From a 5-1 lead, it's 6-6 and Batra looks lost for ideas against her 8-seed opponent.

31 Jul 2024, 08:52:55 pm IST Manika Batra vs Miu Hirano, Table Tennis Live Score At the towel break, Manika Batra and Miu Hirano are tied 9-9 apiece.

31 Jul 2024, 08:54:15 pm IST Manika Batra vs Miu Hirano, Table Tennis Live Score A frustrated Batra throws her pad on the table as she loses the second game and is staring at an exit. Hirano takes the second game 11-9.

31 Jul 2024, 08:58:30 pm IST Manika Batra vs Miu Hirano, Table Tennis Live Score Manika Batra is looking calm now, leading 7-3 in the third game.

31 Jul 2024, 09:05:52 pm IST Manika Batra vs Miu Hirano, Table Tennis Live Score Third game is tied at 12-12, with either of the player not willing to give away.

31 Jul 2024, 09:07:33 pm IST Manika Batra vs Miu Hirano, Table Tennis Live Score And she has it! Manika Batra keeps the qualification hopes alive with 14-12 win in the third game.

31 Jul 2024, 09:11:16 pm IST Manika Batra vs Miu Hirano, Table Tennis Live Score Miu has raced to a 6-2 lead in the fourth game.

31 Jul 2024, 09:12:57 pm IST Manika Batra vs Miu Hirano, Table Tennis Live Score Commentator terms Miu as the 'Hurricane' but the Japanese has let the deficit go easily as Batra trails 5-6.

31 Jul 2024, 09:17:04 pm IST Manika Batra vs Miu Hirano, Table Tennis Live Score Batra loses to the fourth game as Hirano wins 11-8.

31 Jul 2024, 09:20:38 pm IST Manika Batra vs Miu Hirano, Table Tennis Live Score Miu Hirano is upbeat of sealing a spot in the next round. She has raced to a 5-1 lead.

31 Jul 2024, 09:22:40 pm IST Manika Batra vs Miu Hirano, Table Tennis Live Score Miu Hirano is now closer to the finish line with a 8-4 lead against Manika.

31 Jul 2024, 09:26:21 pm IST Manika Batra vs Miu Hirano, Table Tennis Live Score And that's the game! Manika Batra's Olympic Singles sojourn ends as she loses the fourth game and the match.

31 Jul 2024, 09:27:22 pm IST Tough Match For Manika Batra Batra loses 6-11, 9-11, 14-12, 8-11, 6-11 to Miu Hirano, who came in this match as a higher-ranked opponent.