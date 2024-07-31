Manika Batra Vs Miu Hirano Table Tennis Highlights, Paris Olympics: Indian Loses To 8-Seed Japanese

When Does Manika Batra's Match Start?
Manika Batra Vs Miu Hirano, Paris Olympic Games 2024, Round of 16 women’s singles table tennis match is scheduled at 8:30 PM IST on Wednesday, July 31 and will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema.
Manika Batra's Feat At Paris Olympics 2024
Indian table tennis player Manika Batra has become the first Indian to enter the Round of 16 in the Olympics. She will be the second Indian paddler to compete in three Olympics.
Who Is Manika Batra's Opponent, Miu Hirano?
Miu Hirano (born April 14, 2000) is a Japanese table tennis player who has burst on to the scene at a young age. Hirano entered the international scene in 2016 when she became the youngest-ever winner of the Women's World Cup at just 16 years old, defeating top players to claim the title.
Manika Batra, Miu Hirano Seedings
Manika Batra- 18
Miu Hirano- 8
Manika Batra vs Miu Hirano, Table Tennis
Ahead of the Paris Olympics, Batra had sounded out positive approach towards the marquee tournament. "I have been working on my stamina and my agility, and my ultimate aim is to challenge for a medal," she had said.
Manika Batra vs Miu Hirano, Table Tennis Live Score
Manika's match about to start soon against Miu Hirano.
Manika Batra vs Miu Hirano, Table Tennis Live Score
Toss done and we will start soon.
Manika Batra vs Miu Hirano, Table Tennis Live Score
Batra starts off on a positive note, already 3-1 up in the first game.
Manika Batra vs Miu Hirano, Table Tennis Live Score
It's 6-6 for either players and it's turning up to be a tasty affair.
Manika Batra vs Miu Hirano, Table Tennis Live Score
Batra's positive start did not go her way as the 'pocket dynamo' Hirano closed out the first game with a 10-6 win.
Manika Batra vs Miu Hirano, Table Tennis Live Score
Batra has started well in the second game with a 5-1 lead.
Manika Batra vs Miu Hirano, Table Tennis Live Score
From a 5-1 lead, it's 6-6 and Batra looks lost for ideas against her 8-seed opponent.
Manika Batra vs Miu Hirano, Table Tennis Live Score
At the towel break, Manika Batra and Miu Hirano are tied 9-9 apiece.
Manika Batra vs Miu Hirano, Table Tennis Live Score
A frustrated Batra throws her pad on the table as she loses the second game and is staring at an exit. Hirano takes the second game 11-9.
Manika Batra vs Miu Hirano, Table Tennis Live Score
Manika Batra is looking calm now, leading 7-3 in the third game.
Manika Batra vs Miu Hirano, Table Tennis Live Score
Third game is tied at 12-12, with either of the player not willing to give away.
Manika Batra vs Miu Hirano, Table Tennis Live Score
And she has it! Manika Batra keeps the qualification hopes alive with 14-12 win in the third game.
Manika Batra vs Miu Hirano, Table Tennis Live Score
Miu has raced to a 6-2 lead in the fourth game.
Manika Batra vs Miu Hirano, Table Tennis Live Score
Commentator terms Miu as the 'Hurricane' but the Japanese has let the deficit go easily as Batra trails 5-6.
Manika Batra vs Miu Hirano, Table Tennis Live Score
Batra loses to the fourth game as Hirano wins 11-8.
Manika Batra vs Miu Hirano, Table Tennis Live Score
Miu Hirano is upbeat of sealing a spot in the next round. She has raced to a 5-1 lead.
Manika Batra vs Miu Hirano, Table Tennis Live Score
Miu Hirano is now closer to the finish line with a 8-4 lead against Manika.
Manika Batra vs Miu Hirano, Table Tennis Live Score
And that's the game! Manika Batra's Olympic Singles sojourn ends as she loses the fourth game and the match.
Tough Match For Manika Batra
Batra loses 6-11, 9-11, 14-12, 8-11, 6-11 to Miu Hirano, who came in this match as a higher-ranked opponent.
Manika Batra In Women's Team Event
Despite her exit, Manika Batra isn't done yet as she will be seen in the women's team events soon.