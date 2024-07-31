Sports

Paris Olympics Day 4: Who All Won Yesterday? Check Results For Every Medal Event Of July 30 And Updated Medal Tally

Check out the result for all the medal events that took place on July 30, Tuesday

Paris Olympics results
Serbia's Zorana Arunovic kisses her medal during an award ceremony after she and teammate Damir Mikec won the gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Chateauroux, France. Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
The action continues at the Paris Olympics with another day filled with history, memories and a lot of drama ending on Tuesday, July 30. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports Stories)

11 medal events took place on Tuesday, instead of the scheduled 12 as the men's triathlon was postponed due to river Seine's pollution level.

Check out the result for all the medal events that took place on July 30, Tuesday.

FENCING

WOMEN’S EPEE TEAM

Gold: Italy

Silver: France

Bronze: Poland

GYMNASTICS

WOMEN’S TEAM

Gold: United States

Silver: Italy

Bronze: Brazil

JUDO

WOMEN’S 63KG

Gold: Andreja Leški, Slovenia

Silver: Prisca Awiti Alcaraz, Mexico

Bronze: Clarisse Agbegnenou, France and Laura Fazliu, Kosovo

MEN’S 81KG

Gold: Takanori Nagase, Japan

Silver: Tato Grigalashvili, Georgia

Bronze: Lee Joon-hwan, South Korea and Somon Makhmadbekov, Tajikistan

RUGBY SEVENS

WOMEN’S

Gold: New Zealand

Silver: Canada

Bronze: United States

SHOOTING

MIXED TEAM 10M AIR PISTOL

Gold: Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec, Serbia

Silver: Sevval Ilayda Tarhan and Yusef Dikec, Turkey

Bronze: Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, India

India's Manu Bhaker, left, and Sarabjot Singh pose for a photograph after winning the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Chateauroux, France - AP/Manish Swarup
Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh Pair Wins 10m Pistol Team Bronze To Hand India 2nd Paris Olympics Medal

BY Outlook Sports Desk

MEN’S TRAP

Gold: Nathan Hales, Great Britain

Silver: Qi Ying, China

Bronze: Jean Pierre Brol, Guatemala

SWIMMING

WOMEN’S 100M BACKSTROKE

Gold: Kaylee McKeown, Australia

Silver: Regan Smith, United States

Bronze: Katharine Berkoff, United States

MEN’S 800M FREESTYLE

Gold: Daniel Wiffen, Ireland

Silver: Bobby Finke, United States

Bronze: Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy

MEN’S 4x200M FREESTYLE RELAY

Gold: Britain

Silver: United States

Bronze: Australia

TABLE TENNIS

MIXED DOUBLES

Gold: Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha, China

Silver: Ri Jong-sik and Kim Kum-yong, North Korea

Bronze: Lim Jong-hoon and Shin Yu-bin, South Korea

Updated Medal Tally After July 31

Updated Medal Tally On July 30 Photo: OutlookIndia
info_icon

Japan continues to maintain its top spot having won seven golds so far while China and Australia are just a gold away at six.

