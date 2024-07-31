The action continues at the Paris Olympics with another day filled with history, memories and a lot of drama ending on Tuesday, July 30. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports Stories)
11 medal events took place on Tuesday, instead of the scheduled 12 as the men's triathlon was postponed due to river Seine's pollution level.
Check out the result for all the medal events that took place on July 30, Tuesday.
FENCING
WOMEN’S EPEE TEAM
Gold: Italy
Silver: France
Bronze: Poland
GYMNASTICS
WOMEN’S TEAM
Gold: United States
Silver: Italy
Bronze: Brazil
JUDO
WOMEN’S 63KG
Gold: Andreja Leški, Slovenia
Silver: Prisca Awiti Alcaraz, Mexico
Bronze: Clarisse Agbegnenou, France and Laura Fazliu, Kosovo
MEN’S 81KG
Gold: Takanori Nagase, Japan
Silver: Tato Grigalashvili, Georgia
Bronze: Lee Joon-hwan, South Korea and Somon Makhmadbekov, Tajikistan
RUGBY SEVENS
WOMEN’S
Gold: New Zealand
Silver: Canada
Bronze: United States
SHOOTING
MIXED TEAM 10M AIR PISTOL
Gold: Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec, Serbia
Silver: Sevval Ilayda Tarhan and Yusef Dikec, Turkey
Bronze: Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, India
MEN’S TRAP
Gold: Nathan Hales, Great Britain
Silver: Qi Ying, China
Bronze: Jean Pierre Brol, Guatemala
SWIMMING
WOMEN’S 100M BACKSTROKE
Gold: Kaylee McKeown, Australia
Silver: Regan Smith, United States
Bronze: Katharine Berkoff, United States
MEN’S 800M FREESTYLE
Gold: Daniel Wiffen, Ireland
Silver: Bobby Finke, United States
Bronze: Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy
MEN’S 4x200M FREESTYLE RELAY
Gold: Britain
Silver: United States
Bronze: Australia
TABLE TENNIS
MIXED DOUBLES
Gold: Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha, China
Silver: Ri Jong-sik and Kim Kum-yong, North Korea
Bronze: Lim Jong-hoon and Shin Yu-bin, South Korea
Updated Medal Tally After July 31
Japan continues to maintain its top spot having won seven golds so far while China and Australia are just a gold away at six.