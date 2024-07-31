HS Prannoy Vs Le Duc Phat, Paris Olympics 2024, Badminton Live Scores: Prannoy Eyes For Clash Against Lakshya Sen In Next Round

India's H.S. Prannoy plays against Germany's Fabian Roth during their men's singles badminton group stage match at Port de la Chapelle Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics. AP Photo/Dita Alangkara

Men's Singles Badminton, Paris Olympics 2024 Live Scores And Updates: India's HS Prannoy is facing Vietnam's Le Duc Phat in Group K match of the men's singles event at Paris Olympics 2024 on Wednesday. If Prannoy wins this match, he will face his compatriot Lakshya Sen in the next round. The World No. 13, Prannoy should easily win this match but the Vietnamese player will also be trying his best to come up on top. Get the latest updates on the HS Prannoy Vs Le Duc Phat match, here.

LIVE UPDATES

31 Jul 2024, 10:05:02 pm IST HS Prannoy Vs Le Duc Phat, World Rankings The current world ranking of both players are very far from each other. On one hand, Indian HS Prannoy is ranked 13th in the world with 63542 points. The Vietnamese player, Le Duc Pat is ranked 70th in the world with 24330 points.