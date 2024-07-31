Badminton

HS Prannoy Vs Le Duc Phat Live Streaming, India At Paris Olympics: When, Where To Watch

If he does go through, the 32-year-old HS Prannoy will face compatriot Lakshya Sen in the pre-quarter-finals of Paris Olympic Games 2024. Check out the live streaming details of the Prannoy vs Le Duc Phat, men's singles badminton match

India's HS Prannoy in action during his men's singles group K match against Germany's Fabian Roth at Paris Olympic Games 2024. Photo: AP
Hangzhou Asian Games bronze medallist HS Prannoy will aim to make it a perfect day for Indian badminton as he prepares to take on Vietnam's Le Duc Phat in their men's singles Group K clash at Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Wednesday, July 31. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

Prannoy needs to win this match to confirm his progress to the round of 16. If he does go through, the 32-year-old will face compatriot Lakshya Sen in the pre-quarter-final match.

Sen had earlier defeated Indonesia's Jonatan Christie in a scintillating show to storm into the round of 16. Their women's counterpart PV Sindhu, too, is into the knockout stage after breezing through her group M match against Estonia's Kristin Kuuba.

In his campaign opener, Prannoy had beaten Germany's Fabian Roth 21-18, 21-12. Since Lakshya Sen stands in his way in the next round, only one of Prannoy and Sen can go on to win a singles medal for India at this edition.

Before Prannoy's match begins, here are the key streaming and other details:

HS Prannoy Vs Le Duc Phat, Men's Singles Group K Match Live Streaming Details

When will the HS Prannoy vs Le Duc Phat, men's singles Group K match be played?

The HS Prannoy vs Le Duc Phat, men's singles Group K match will be played on Wednesday, July 31 around 11pm IST at La Chapelle Arena. The exact timing of the match depends on when the previous matches on Court 3 end.

Where will the HS Prannoy vs Le Duc Phat, men's singles Group K match be telecast and live streamed?

The group K match of India's HS Prannoy will be broadcast on the Sports 18 TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website across the country.

