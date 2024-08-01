Other Sports

Paris Olympics: Indians In Action Today, August 1 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details

Here are all the Indians that will be in action today, August 1. Find the full detailed scheduled of events in which they will participate with IST timings right here

PV Sindhu vs Kristin Kuuba, Paris Olympic Games 2024, AP Photo
India's Pusarla V. Sindhu plays against Estonia's Kristin Kuuba during their women's singles badminton group stage match. Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
info_icon

The Indian men's hockey team will be taking on the formidable Belgium team in the Pool B fixture at the Paris Olympics whereas PV Sindhu looks to keep her winning momentum in her Round of 16 clash at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Thursday, August 1. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports Stories)

The Track and Field events also get underway with the 20km Men's and Women's events.

In Boxing, Nikhat Zareen will take on Wu Yu in the Women's 50kg, Round of 16 fixture. In Badminton, Satwik-Chirag pair take on Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia in the Men's Doubles quarter-finals.

Here are all the Indians that will be in action today, August 1. Find the full detailed scheduled of events in which they will participate with IST timings right here

Time Sport Event Round Team/Athlete
11:00 AM Athletics Men's 20km Race Walk Final Akshdeep Singh
Vikas Singh
Paramjeet Bisht"
12:00 PM Badminton Men's Singles Round of 16 HS Prannoy
12:00 PM Badminton Men's Singles Round of 16 Lakshya Sen
12:30 PM Golf Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 1 Gaganjeet Bhullar
Shubhankar Sharma"
12:50 PM Athletics Women's 20km Race Walk Final Priyanka Goswami
1:00 PM Shooting Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Final Swapnil Kusale
1:00 PM Archery Men's Individual Round Of 64 Pravin Jadhav
1:30 PM Hockey India vs Belgium Men's Pool B India national hockey team
2:30 PM Boxing Women's 50kg Round of 16 Nikhat Zareen
3:30 PM Shooting Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification Sift Kaur Samra
Anjum Moudgil"
3:45 PM Sailing Men's Dinghy Race 1 Vishnu Saravanan
4:30 PM Badminton Men's Doubles Quarter-Finals Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
Chirag Shetty "
7:01 PM Sailing Women's Dinghy Race 1 Nethra Kumanan
10:00 PM Badminton Women's Singles Round of 16 PV Sindhu
Paris Olympics 2024 India Schedule today 1 Aug24
Indians In Action Today, Aug 1 Photo: SAI
info_icon
Paris Olympics 2024 India Schedule today 1 Aug24
Indians In Action Today, Aug 1 Photo: SAI
info_icon

All Medal Events For August 1

Artistic gymnastics

Women's individual all-around final

Athletics (track and field)

Men's 20km race walk

Women's 20km race walk

Canoe slalom

Men's K-1 final

Fencing

Women's foil team medal matches

Judo

Men's -100kg medal contests

Women's -78kg medal contests

Rowing

Women's double sculls final A

Men's double sculls final A

Women's four final A

Men's four final A

Sailing

Men's skiff medal race

Women's skiff medal race

Shooting

Men's 50m rifle 3 positions final

Swimming

Women's 200m butterfly final

Men's 200m backstroke final

Women's 200m breaststroke final

Women's 4x200m freestyle relay final

Where To watch Indian athletes in action on day 6 at Paris Olympics 2024?

JioCinema is broadcasting the Paris Olympics 2024 in India on television. The Games will be telecast live on Sports18 channels (1, 2, and 3) with Sports18 3 dedicated to providing Hindi commentary for India's matches.

On the internet, you can live stream the match on JioCinema app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Anshuman Gaekwad Dies: Former India Cricketer, Coach Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: What Gautam Gambhir Said - Dressing Room Video Revealed
  3. World Championship Of Legends Racks Up 75 Million Unique Viewers In India
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Thrash Sri Lanka In Super Over, Win Series 3-0 - In Pics
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I Highlights: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over After Suryakumar Yadav Magic; Complete Series Sweep
Football News
  1. Serie A: AC Milan Bolster Defence, Sign Strahinja Pavlovic FC Red Bull Salzburg
  2. Emma Hayes' Maintains Unbeaten Start As United States Top Group B At Paris Olympics 2024
  3. Arsenal Vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ARS Vs LIV Pre-Season Friendly In India?
  4. Newcastle United: Eddie Howe Eyeing NUFC Transfers After Pre-Season Win
  5. Women's Football At Paris Olympics: Spain Stay Perfect In Group C As Brazil's Marta Leaves Field In Tears
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Origin Tennis Player Ram With Krajicek Stun Alcaraz-Nadal In QF Game
  2. Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber Bows Out With Quarter-Final Loss To Zheng Qinwen - Data Debrief
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Edges Into Semi-Finals After Danielle Collins Retirement
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Eases Past Roman Safiullin Into Quarter-Finals
  5. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova Stuns Barbora Krejcikova To Reach Paris Olympics Semi-Finals
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online
  2. IND Vs BEL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: India Face Belgium In Crucial Pool Match - Preview
  3. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know
  4. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland
  5. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's Goals Lead India To Victory - Match Report

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Schools To Remain Shut Thursday Due To Heavy Rains
  2. Tarang Shakti: Largest Multilateral Air Exercise In India To Be Held In Aug-Sept
  3. Ransomware Attack At Tech Provider Hits Services Of 300 Banks Across Country
  4. Kanwar Yatra: Kanwariyas Block Delhi-Jaipur Highway In Protest Over Pilgrim's Death Due To Speeding Truck
  5. India, China Hold 'Constructive' Diplomatic Talks Over Eastern Ladakh Standoff
Entertainment News
  1. 'You’re The Kindest Soul': Kiara Advani Receives Special Birthday Wish From Sidharth Malhotra
  2. Did Millind Gaba Get Into A Fight Under The Influence Of Alcohol? Watch VIRAL Video
  3. Arjun Rampal Takes Responsibility For His Failed Marriage With Mehr Jesia; Says GF Gabriella Demetriades Is 'Very Close' To His Ex-Wife
  4. Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, Onir And Rima Das’ Film 'My Melbourne' To Open The Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024
  5. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' Climax Scene Leaked; Fans Demand Removal Of The Viral Video
US News
  1. Inside GPT-5: What You Need To Know About OpenAI’s Next Big Thing
  2. Boeing Names Robert Ortberg As New CEO Amidst Safety And Financial Struggles
  3. Ballerina Farm Controversy: Why Is Everyone Talking About Hannah Neeleman And Her ‘Tradwife’ Lifestyle?
  4. You Won’t Believe How Many Bags Snoop Dogg Owns – And What’s Inside!
  5. Did A Truck Accident Unleash King Cobras On I-25 In Casper? Wyoming Highway Patrol Responds | Here's The Truth
World News
  1. Cyberattack Caused The Second Microsoft Outage? Tech Giant Says This
  2. Inside GPT-5: What You Need To Know About OpenAI’s Next Big Thing
  3. Boeing Names Robert Ortberg As New CEO Amidst Safety And Financial Struggles
  4. Ballerina Farm Controversy: Why Is Everyone Talking About Hannah Neeleman And Her ‘Tradwife’ Lifestyle?
  5. Paris Olympics: Macron's Viral 'Kiss' Photo With French Sports Minister Sparks Row
Latest Stories
  1. UPSC Cancels Selection Of IAS Officer Puja Khedkar, 'Permanently' Debars Her From All Future Exams
  2. Bihar: 5-Year-Old Boy Brings Gun To School, Shoots At A Class 3 Student
  3. Arjun Rampal Takes Responsibility For His Failed Marriage With Mehr Jesia; Says GF Gabriella Demetriades Is 'Very Close' To His Ex-Wife
  4. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' Climax Scene Leaked; Fans Demand Removal Of The Viral Video
  5. Wayanad Landslides | July 31 Highlights: Death Toll Over 165, To Rise Further; People In Landslide-Prone Areas Asked To Shift
  6. Wayanad Tragedy: Rescuers Face Horror As Dead Bodies In Sitting, Lying Positions Found Inside Homes
  7. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 5: Marvel's Superhero Film Inches Closer To Rs 80 Crore Mark In India
  8. Paris Olympics Day 5 LIVE Updates: Defeats For Manika Batra, Tarundeep Rai; Lovlina Borgohain, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy Win