The Indian men's hockey team will be taking on the formidable Belgium team in the Pool B fixture at the Paris Olympics whereas PV Sindhu looks to keep her winning momentum in her Round of 16 clash at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Thursday, August 1. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports Stories)
The Track and Field events also get underway with the 20km Men's and Women's events.
In Boxing, Nikhat Zareen will take on Wu Yu in the Women's 50kg, Round of 16 fixture. In Badminton, Satwik-Chirag pair take on Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia in the Men's Doubles quarter-finals.
Here are all the Indians that will be in action today, August 1. Find the full detailed scheduled of events in which they will participate with IST timings right here
|Time
|Sport
|Event
|Round
|Team/Athlete
|11:00 AM
|Athletics
|Men's 20km Race Walk
|Final
|Akshdeep Singh
|Vikas Singh
|Paramjeet Bisht"
|12:00 PM
|Badminton
|Men's Singles
|Round of 16
|HS Prannoy
|12:00 PM
|Badminton
|Men's Singles
|Round of 16
|Lakshya Sen
|12:30 PM
|Golf
|Men's Individual Stroke Play
|Round 1
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|Shubhankar Sharma"
|12:50 PM
|Athletics
|Women's 20km Race Walk
|Final
|Priyanka Goswami
|1:00 PM
|Shooting
|Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions
|Final
|Swapnil Kusale
|1:00 PM
|Archery
|Men's Individual
|Round Of 64
|Pravin Jadhav
|1:30 PM
|Hockey
|India vs Belgium
|Men's Pool B
|India national hockey team
|2:30 PM
|Boxing
|Women's 50kg
|Round of 16
|Nikhat Zareen
|3:30 PM
|Shooting
|Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions
|Qualification
|Sift Kaur Samra
|Anjum Moudgil"
|3:45 PM
|Sailing
|Men's Dinghy
|Race 1
|Vishnu Saravanan
|4:30 PM
|Badminton
|Men's Doubles
|Quarter-Finals
|Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
|Chirag Shetty "
|7:01 PM
|Sailing
|Women's Dinghy
|Race 1
|Nethra Kumanan
|10:00 PM
|Badminton
|Women's Singles
|Round of 16
|PV Sindhu
All Medal Events For August 1
Artistic gymnastics
Women's individual all-around final
Athletics (track and field)
Men's 20km race walk
Women's 20km race walk
Canoe slalom
Men's K-1 final
Fencing
Women's foil team medal matches
Judo
Men's -100kg medal contests
Women's -78kg medal contests
Rowing
Women's double sculls final A
Men's double sculls final A
Women's four final A
Men's four final A
Sailing
Men's skiff medal race
Women's skiff medal race
Shooting
Men's 50m rifle 3 positions final
Swimming
Women's 200m butterfly final
Men's 200m backstroke final
Women's 200m breaststroke final
Women's 4x200m freestyle relay final
Where To watch Indian athletes in action on day 6 at Paris Olympics 2024?
JioCinema is broadcasting the Paris Olympics 2024 in India on television. The Games will be telecast live on Sports18 channels (1, 2, and 3) with Sports18 3 dedicated to providing Hindi commentary for India's matches.
On the internet, you can live stream the match on JioCinema app and website.