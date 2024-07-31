India At Paris Olympic Games 2024, Boxing Wrap: Amit Panghal, Jasmine Lamboria's Campaigns End

India's Jaismine, right, fights Philippines' Nesthy Petecio in their preliminary women's 57kg boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/John Locher)

India's Jaismine, right, fights Philippines' Nesthy Petecio in their preliminary women's 57kg boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/John Locher)