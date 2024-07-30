Hockey

India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know

Harmanpreet Singh-led India men's hockey team registered a 2-0 victory over Ireland on Tuesday (July 30) in their Pool B fixture. The win also saw India qualify for the quarters

Indian Mens Hockey Team, Paris Olympic Games 2024, AP Photo
Players of India Hockey team stand for their national anthem before the start of the during the men's Group B field hockey match between Ireland. Photo: AP
info_icon

Reigning bronze medallists India defeated Ireland 2-0 to consolidate their position in the tough Pool B of the men's hockey competition at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, July 30. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports Stories)

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (11th, 19th minutes) scored a brace for India, converting a penalty stroke and then a penalty corner to hand his side the crucial win. They had earlier defeated New Zealand 3-2 in their opener before securing a 1-1 draw against Argentina.

India's Harmanpreet Singh, center, celebrates after scoring a goal during the men's field hockey match between India and Argentina at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Colombes, France. - AP/Anjum Naveed
IND 2-0 IRL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's Goals Lead India To Victory - Match Report

BY PTI

The top-four teams qualify for the quarter-finals, and with Argentina beating New Zealand 2-0 in the other Pool B fixture, India have now sealed their sport in the quarters.

Two wins from their last Pool B matches will ensure their top spot, and thus handing them a favourable draw in the quarter-final stage.

Harmanpreet will now lead his side against reigning Olympic champions Belgium on Thursday before finishing their pool engagements against the mighty Australia on Friday.

(With PTI inputs)

