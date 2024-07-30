India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know

Reigning bronze medallists India defeated Ireland 2-0 to consolidate their position in the tough Pool B of the men's hockey competition at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, July 30. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports Stories)
Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (11th, 19th minutes) scored a brace for India, converting a penalty stroke and then a penalty corner to hand his side the crucial win. They had earlier defeated New Zealand 3-2 in their opener before securing a 1-1 draw against Argentina.
The top-four teams qualify for the quarter-finals, and with Argentina beating New Zealand 2-0 in the other Pool B fixture, India have now sealed their sport in the quarters.
Two wins from their last Pool B matches will ensure their top spot, and thus handing them a favourable draw in the quarter-final stage.
Harmanpreet will now lead his side against reigning Olympic champions Belgium on Thursday before finishing their pool engagements against the mighty Australia on Friday.
(With PTI inputs)