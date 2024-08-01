Other Sports

Paris Olympics Day 5: Who All Won Yesterday? Check Results For Every Medal Event Of July 31 And Updated Medal Tally

Check out the results for all the medal events that took place on July 31, Wednesday

Paris Olympics
Shinnosuke Oka, of Japan, celebrates after winning the gold medal during the men's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: AP
info_icon

A total of 18 medal events took place on Wednesday, July 31 at the Paris Olympics across various disciplines. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports Stories)

GYMNASTICS

MEN’S ALL AROUND

Gold: Shinnosuke Oka, Japan

Silver: Zhang Boheng, China

Bronze: Xiao Ruoteng, China

CANOE

WOMEN’S SINGLE

Gold: Jessica Fox, Australia

Silver: Elena Lilik, Germany

Bronze: Evy Leibfarth, United States.

CYCLING

BMX FREESTYLE

WOMEN’S PARK

Gold: Deng Yawen, China

Silver: Perris Benegas, United States

Bronze: Natalya Diehm, Australia

MEN’S PARK

Gold: Jose Torres Gil, Argentina

Silver: Kieran Darren David Reilly, Britain

Bronze: Anthony Jean Jean, France

DIVING

SYNCHRONIZED 10-METER PLATFORM

WOMEN

Gold: Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan, China

Silver: Jo Jin Mi and Kim Mi Rae, North Korea

Bronze: Andrea Spendolini Sirieix and Lois Toulson, Britain

FENCING

MEN’S SABRE TEAM

Gold: South Korea

Silver: Hungary

Bronze: France

JUDO

WOMEN’S 70KG

Gold: Barbara Matic, Croatia

Silver: Miriam Butkereit, Germany

Bronze: Michaela Polleres, Austria, and Gabriella Willems, Belgium

MEN’S 90KG

Gold: Lasha Bekauri, Georgia

Silver: Sanshiro Murao, Japan

Bronze: Maxime-Gael Ngayap Hambou, France, and Theodoros Tselidis, Greece

ROWING

MEN’S QUADRUPLE SCULLS

Gold: Netherlands (Lennart van Lierop, Finn Florijn, Tone Wieten, Koen Metsemakers)

Silver: Italy (Luca Chiumento, Luca Rambaldi, Andrea Panizza, Giacomo Gentili)

Bronze: Poland (Dominik Czaja, Mateusz Biskup, Miroslaw Zietarski, Fabian Baranski)

WOMEN’S QUADRUPLE SCULLS

Gold: Britain (Lauren Henry, Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson, Georgina Brayshaw)

Silver: Netherlands (Laila Youssifou, Bente Paulis, Roos de Jong, Tessa Dullemans)

Bronze: Germany (Maren Voelz, Tabea Schendekehl, Leonie Menzel, Pia Greiten)

SWIMMING

WOMEN’S 100M FREESTYLE

Gold: Sarah Sjoestroem, Sweden

Silver: Torri Huske, United States

Bronze: Siobhan Haughey, Hong Kong

WOMEN’S 1,500M FREESTYLE

Gold: Katie Ledecky, United States

Silver: Anastasiia Kirpichnikova, France

Bronze: Isabel Gose, Germany

MEN’S 100M FREESTYLE

Gold: Pan Zhanle, China

Silver: Kyle Chalmers, Australia

Bronze: David Popovici, Romania

MEN’S 200M BREASTSTROKE

Gold: Leon Marchand, France

Silver: Zac Stubblety-Cook, Australia

Bronze: Caspar Corbeau, Netherlands

MEN’S 200M BUTTERFLY

Gold: Leon Marchand, France

Silver: Kristof Milak, Hungary

Bronze: Ilya Kharun, Canada

SHOOTING

WOMEN’S TRAP

Gold: Adriana Ruano, Guatemala

Silver: Silvana Maria Stanco, Italy

Bronze: Penny Smith, Australia

TRIATHLON

WOMEN

Gold: Cassandre Beaugrand, France

Silver: Julie Derron, Switzerland

Bronze: Beth Potter, Britain

MEN

Gold: Alex Yee, Britain

Silver: Hayden Wilde, New Zealand

Bronze: Leo Bergere, France

Updated Medal Tally At The End Of July 31

Updated Medal Tally On July 31. Photo: Outlook India
info_icon

China have replaced Japan at the top with France also moving ahead to the second place. Japan is not at the third position followed by Australia, Great Britain and South Korea.

