India Vs Belgium: Head-To-Head Record
Of the last five clashes between the two sides, Belgium have won three, while India have won one and another game ended in a draw. At the Olympics, the two teams have faced off seven times, winning three apiece and with one draw.
India Vs Belgium: FIH Rankings
Belgium are currently on top of the international standings, while India are placed fifth as per the latest FIH rankings. That itself explains the task at hand for Craig Fulton's wards, as also their recent record in the FIH Pro League.
When Is India Vs Belgium Hockey Match?
The India vs Belgium hockey match will begin at 1:30pm IST. The Pool B match could be one of the biggest challenges that Harmanpreet & Co face at the Paris Olympics.