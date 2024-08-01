India captain Harmanpreet Singh has scored four goals in three games at Paris Olympics so far. Photo: AP

Welcome to our live coverage of the fourth match of the Indian men's hockey team's at Paris Olympic Games 2024, against Belgium at Yves du Manoir Stadium on Thursday (August 1). This will be the hardest challenge posed to Harmanpreet Singh and Co so far, given Belgium's pedigree and ranking. India have already qualified for the quarter-finals with two wins and a draw, but the results in the next two matches will determine who they face in the knock-outs. Follow the live hockey scores and updates of the IND vs BEL match, right here.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Aug 2024, 01:18:08 pm IST India Vs Belgium: Head-To-Head Record Of the last five clashes between the two sides, Belgium have won three, while India have won one and another game ended in a draw. At the Olympics, the two teams have faced off seven times, winning three apiece and with one draw.

1 Aug 2024, 01:03:20 pm IST India Vs Belgium: FIH Rankings Belgium are currently on top of the international standings, while India are placed fifth as per the latest FIH rankings. That itself explains the task at hand for Craig Fulton's wards, as also their recent record in the FIH Pro League.

