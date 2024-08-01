Hockey

India Vs Belgium Live Score, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Harmanpreet & Co Face Tough Test

India have already qualified for the Paris Olympics quarter-finals with two wins and a draw, but the results in the next two matches will determine who they face in the knock-outs. Follow the live hockey scores and updates of the IND vs BEL match, right here

1 August 2024
India captain Harmanpreet Singh has scored four goals in three games at Paris Olympics so far. Photo: AP
Welcome to our live coverage of the fourth match of the Indian men's hockey team's at Paris Olympic Games 2024, against Belgium at Yves du Manoir Stadium on Thursday (August 1). This will be the hardest challenge posed to Harmanpreet Singh and Co so far, given Belgium's pedigree and ranking. India have already qualified for the quarter-finals with two wins and a draw, but the results in the next two matches will determine who they face in the knock-outs. Follow the live hockey scores and updates of the IND vs BEL match, right here.
India Vs Belgium: Head-To-Head Record

Of the last five clashes between the two sides, Belgium have won three, while India have won one and another game ended in a draw. At the Olympics, the two teams have faced off seven times, winning three apiece and with one draw.

India Vs Belgium: FIH Rankings

Belgium are currently on top of the international standings, while India are placed fifth as per the latest FIH rankings. That itself explains the task at hand for Craig Fulton's wards, as also their recent record in the FIH Pro League.

India At Paris Olympics: Men's Racewalkers Out Of Medal Contention

All three Indian racewalkers have crashed out of medal reckoning in the men's 20km final. Akashdeep does not finish the race, while Vikash and Paramjeet finish on 29th and 36th positions. Brian Daniel of Ecuador claims the gold medal, Caio Bonfin of Brazil takes silver, and Spain's Alvaro Martin secures the bronze. Head over to our live blog here for overall updates on the Indian action in Paris, as also medal alerts from all other disciplines.

When Is India Vs Belgium Hockey Match?

The India vs Belgium hockey match will begin at 1:30pm IST. The Pool B match could be one of the biggest challenges that Harmanpreet & Co face at the Paris Olympics. (Streaming | Full Olympics Coverage)

