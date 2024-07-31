India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online

The Indian men's hockey team have sealed their spot in the quarter-final stage of the Paris Olympic Games 2024 after their 2-0 win over Ireland in the Pool B match played on Tuesday, July 30. (Preview | Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
Harmanpreet Singh-led team now face the formidable Belgium, who are fresh from their 6-2 trouncing of Australia at the Olympics.
Belgium sit atop the Pool B table with three wins from three games whereas India are in second place with two wins and a draw. The Indians so far have beaten New Zealand, secured a draw against Argentina and defeated Ireland in their last game.
India vs Belgium Head-to-head Record:
In their last five meetings, Belgium have beaten India four time to India's one. At the Olympics, the two sides have clashed seven times with three wins for either team and one ending in a draw. In total, India have met 91 times against Belgium with the Indian side winning 51 matches to the Red Lions' 25 times and 15 have been draws.
India vs Belgium, Pool B Hockey match Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming
When will India vs Belgium Pool B Hockey match at Paris Olympics 2024 take place?
The India vs Belgium Pool B Hockey match at Paris Olympics 2024 will be played on Thursday, August 1.
What time does India vs Belgium Pool B Hockey match at Paris Olympics 2024 start?
The India vs Belgium Pool B Hockey match at Paris Olympics 2024 will kick-start at 1:30pm IST.
Which venue will host the India vs Belgium, Pool B Hockey match at Paris Olympics 2024?
The India vs Belgium Pool B Hockey match at Paris Olympics 2024 will be played at Yves du Manoir Stadium in Paris.
Where To watch India vs Belgium, Pool B Hockey match at Paris Olympics 2024?
JioCinema is broadcasting the Paris Olympics 2024 in India on television. The Games will be telecast live on Sports18 channels (1, 2, and 3) with Sports18 3 dedicated to providing Hindi commentary for India's matches.
On the internet, you can live stream the match on JioCinema app and website.