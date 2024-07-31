Men's 20Km Race Walk, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Athletics Action On TV And Online

Athletic action kicks-off from August 1, Thursday as Track and Field events get underway at the Paris Olympics 2024. All the events will be hosted at the iconic Stade de France while the race walk events will be contested at Pont d'Iena. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
With all attention on Neeraj Chopra, the Men's 20km race walks gets underway with the likes of Paramjeet Singh Bisht, Vikash Singh and Akshdeep Singh in action.
The race walk marathon event will be the only mixed team event as far as the Athletics schedule is concerned.
When will Men's 20Km Race Walk at Paris 2024 Olympics start?
The Men's 20Km Race Walk will be held on Thursday, August 1 from 11:00 PM IST onwards.
Which Indian athletes will feature in the Men's 20Km Race Walk event?
Paramjeet Singh Bisht, Vikash Singh and Akshdeep Singh will be see in action.
Where to watch athletics at Paris 2024 Olympics live in India
Live streaming of the Paris 2024 Olympics athletics events will be available on Jio Cinema in India. One can watch the live telecast of Paris 2024 athletics events will be on Sports 18 Network TV channel in India.