An "excited" Neeraj Chopra is in the Paris Olympic Games Village, an update shared by the star Indian athlete on X showed. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports Stories)
The 26-year-old javelin throw star, India's biggest gold medal bet at the Paris Olympics, posted a picture of himself outside the Games Village on X on Tuesday.
In his X post, Chopra wrote: "नमस्कार, Paris! Excited to finally reach the Olympic Games village. #Paris2024"
Chopra will have the task of defending his Olympic gold medal that he won at the Tokyo Games in 2021. It was the first medal for India in a track and field event at the Olympics.
Apart from being the Olympic champion, the 26-year-old is also the reigning World Champion in javelin throw.
When will Neeraj Chopra be in action at the Paris Olympics?
While the Paris Olympics officially began from Friday, July 26, the athletics competitions are yet to start. Athletics events at the Paris Olympics begin from August 1 and go on till the last day of the Games, August 11.
Neeraj Chopra will be in action on Tuesday, August 6 as the qualifying round of the men's javelin throw competition takes place that day.
Action will begin 1:50 PM IST onwards.
The final of the men's javelin throw event takes place on Thursday, August 8 from 11:55 PM IST. Chopra is expected to be there.
2022 Asian Games silver medalist Kishore Jena will also be competing alongside Chopra in the men's javelin throw event.