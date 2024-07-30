Sports

Neeraj Chopra Reaches Paris Olympic Games Village: Know The Dates When He Competes

Chopra will have the task of defending his Olympic gold medal that he won at the Tokyo Games in 2021. It was the first medal for India in a track and field event at the Olympics

Neeraj-Chopra-paris olympics
Neeraj Chopra in Paris Olympic village. Photo: X/@NeerajChopra
info_icon

An "excited" Neeraj Chopra is in the Paris Olympic Games Village, an update shared by the star Indian athlete on X showed. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports Stories)

The 26-year-old javelin throw star, India's biggest gold medal bet at the Paris Olympics, posted a picture of himself outside the Games Village on X on Tuesday.

In his X post, Chopra wrote: "नमस्कार, Paris! Excited to finally reach the Olympic Games village. #Paris2024"

Chopra will have the task of defending his Olympic gold medal that he won at the Tokyo Games in 2021. It was the first medal for India in a track and field event at the Olympics.

Apart from being the Olympic champion, the 26-year-old is also the reigning World Champion in javelin throw.

Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian athlete to win a track and field gold in the Javelin throw in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. - Photo: X/ @Neeraj_chopra1
Neeraj Chopra And Co At Paris Olympics 2024: Full Athletics Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

When will Neeraj Chopra be in action at the Paris Olympics?

While the Paris Olympics officially began from Friday, July 26, the athletics competitions are yet to start. Athletics events at the Paris Olympics begin from August 1 and go on till the last day of the Games, August 11.

Neeraj Chopra will be in action on Tuesday, August 6 as the qualifying round of the men's javelin throw competition takes place that day.

Action will begin 1:50 PM IST onwards.

The final of the men's javelin throw event takes place on Thursday, August 8 from 11:55 PM IST. Chopra is expected to be there.

2022 Asian Games silver medalist Kishore Jena will also be competing alongside Chopra in the men's javelin throw event.

