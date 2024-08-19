Sukant Kadam: Debutant Hopes For India's Podium Sweep In SL4 Badminton At Paris Paralympics 2024

Other Sports

Badminton competitions at the 2024 Paralympics, featuring 16 medal events, begin on August 29. And Indian para shuttlers will compete in nine events

Indian para badminton player Sukant Kadam.
After missing the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago, para-shuttler Sukant Kadam is ready to win laurels for India at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Excited for his maiden Paralympics, a confident Kadam feels that an Indian podium sweep in the men's singles SL4 category is a distinct possibility. (More Sports News)

Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) has named a 13-person team for badminton -- the second largest team in the Indian contingent after athletics (38). In the men's singles SL4 category, Sukant will have the company of Suhas Yathiraj and Tarun Dhillon. A favourable draw and the Indian trio could end up on the podium at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena.

SL4 category in para badminton is for players with movement affected at a low level on one side of the body -- in both legs or minor absence of one limb.

Talking about his relationship with Suhas and Tarun, Sukant, 31, shared with Outlook that he has a special bond with both. "Tarun is my age, so we get along more and we have also played together for many years. Suhas bhaiya is more occupied and focused but we share a special bond. He never let us feel that he is a senior IAS officer," said Sukant.

Sukant Kadam is sincere about his practice and nutrition. With the Paris Paralympics fast approaching, he also gave the send-off function a miss to focus on practice. He won two bronze medals in the Hangzhou Asian Games last year -- in men's singles and men's doubles with the star shuttler Pramod Bhagat, who recently got suspended for whereabouts failures.

"Pramod bhaiya and I used to train together. Whatever happened, it was not good. His absence from the team is a heartbreak and we want him to make a strong comeback. He is a senior player and defending champion in the Paralympics. A small technical glitch can lead to a big blow! And we need to learn from this as well", said Sukant.

When asked about support from the central and state governments, he praised the national federation for providing every good training facility and also mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with the Indian contingent after the Asian Para Games 2023.

"PM Modi personally met us after the Asian Para Games 2023 and that boosted our confidence and gave us more inspiration to work harder next time. We felt ourselves no less than an able-bodied athlete. Such small things motivate an athlete to push for more and give their best", the Pune resident added.

PCI president Devendra Jhajhariya is confident of India winning more than 25 medals despite Bhagat's suspension. Sukant, however, believes that India will clinch more than 30 medals. India is sending its biggest-ever contingent (84) to the Paris Paralympics 2024.

"The mindset is for the gold medal. The environment is positive and every player in the contingent is in the right frame of mind and is going to try for gold only," Sukant said. "After getting the best support, expectations are of the best results and we are preparing for that."

After Bhagat's suspension, the expectations from Sukant have increased and he did not deny having pressure before going to his first Paralympics.

"Yes, pressure is there. Me, Tarun and Suhas bhaiya have played against each other on national and international platforms many times. So after playing against them, competing at the international level feels no different. We will give our best and hopeful of good results", the four-time World Championships medallist said.

Badminton is a tough sport where speed and agility are your best friends. Sukant believes that consistent practice and being in good shape is very important. He prioritises his health and adds homemade food to his diet.

"Nutrition is a big aspect of the game and if that fluctuates, your whole performance is affected. Recovery is the most important thing for me and nutrition is a part of that. So I try to do what my coaches, nutritionist, and strength and conditioning coach tell me to do", he explained.

Badminton competitions at the 2024 Paralympics, featuring 16 medal events, begin on August 29. And Indian para shuttlers will compete in nine events.

Other members of the Indian para badminton team are Manoj Sarkar and Kumar Nitesh in men's SL3 category; Krishna Nagar and Sivarajan Solaimalai in men's SH6; Manasi Joshi and Mandeep Kaur in women's SL3; Palak Kohli in women's SL4; Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manisha Ramadass in women's SU5; and Nithya Sre Sivan in women's SH6.

