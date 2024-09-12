Solapur Swimmer Kirti Nandkishore Bharadia Set To Make New World Record In Sea Crossing

Kirti Nandkishore Bharadia, an 18-year-old swimmer from Solapur, Maharashtra, is preparing to attempt a new world record. (More Sports News)
On September 20, she will undertake a challenging feat - swimming non-stop from Talaimannar in Sri Lanka to Dhanushkodi (Rameswaram) in India, a distance estimated to be between 34 to 40 kilometres.
The gruelling swim is expected to take between 12 to 14 hours, with Bharadia scheduled to start at 2 am local time. This extraordinary attempt will take place where the Arabian and Indian Oceans converge, posing a significant challenge to her endeavour.
Rupali Repale, Bharadia's coach based in Mumbai, has confirmed that officials from the world record community will be present to oversee and authenticate the attempt.
Both the Indian and Sri Lankan governments have granted special permission for this historic swim within their respective territorial waters, recognizing Bharadia's preparation and dedication.
