Skarma Tsultim: Ladakh’s First International Speed Skater, Nurtured By Belief And Perseverance

Skarma Tsultim first started her ice-skating journey in the winter of 2018. She had no plan, there was no pressure, and no big dream attached to it. She was a little girl, still in school, attending a 15-day winter sports training camp, trying ice skating for the first time like many other children in Ladakh. She learnt basic skating during that camp and found it manageable. She was not scared. It didn’t feel heavy and rather it felt natural. That camp also gave her the idea which became a reality courtesy, Khelo India Winter Games.