Rahul Dravid At Paris Olympics: Cricket Legend Graces India House, Congratulates Manu Bhaker

Indian cricket legend and former head coach Rahul Dravid graced the inaugural India House as part of the panel discussion on cricket's inclusion at the Paris Olympics on Sunday. (More Cricket News)
Former Indian captain and head coach is in the French capital to attend a panel discussion on a theme titled 'Cricket at the Olympics: Dawn of a New Era', celebrating the sport's inclusion in the Los Angeles Games 2028.
Dravid congratulated Indian shooter Manu Bhaker who became the first Indian female shooter to win an Olympic medal by winning a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol event. This is India's first medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.
The T20 World Cup-winning coach was very pleased with the 22-year-old's achievement.
"Manu's story is incredible after the disappointment of the Tokyo Olympics, to come here and be able to get over that and compete and win a bronze is a phenomenal achievement," said Dravid.
"It's lovely to come on a day that's special for Indian sports. These kinds of achievements take years of sacrifice, take a lot of hard work, resilience and perseverance.
"We know how hard it is for a sportsperson and what they go through and so much depends on just these few days," Dravid said of the athletes competing at the world's biggest sporting event.
Dravid also spoke about his love for the Olympics and his desire to be at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 in some capacity. Cricket is included as a sport in the Los Angeles Olympic Games 2028.
He also hinted that there are dressing room conversations among cricket players about winning the gold medal and experience standing on the podium at the LA Olympic Games 2028.