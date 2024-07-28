India's 22-year-old shooter Manu Bhaker came true to her immense promise, bagging the nation its first medal at Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Sunday (July 28).
Manu Bhaker Earns India Its First Medal At Paris Olympics
The 22-year-old Indian rose to the occasion in Paris, confirming the nation's first podium finish at Paris Olympic Games 2024
-
Previous Story
Manu Bhaker Final Live Score, Paris Olympics: Indian Bags Air Pistol Bronze
-
Next Story
Manu Bhaker Earns India Its First Medal At Paris Olympics