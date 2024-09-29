Other Sports

Penalty Costs India Potential Gold After Marksman Arrives Late At ISSF Junior World Championship

Umesh Choudhary got 7.4 points on his first shot in the final after deduction of the two points

Umesh-Choudhary
Indian shooter Umesh Choudhary Photo: X
info_icon

India lost a potential gold at the ISSF Junior Shooting World Championship in Lima, Peru after a pistol marksman was penalised two points for "reporting late" to the preparation arena ahead of the 10m finals. (More Sports News)

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) on Saturday penalised Umesh Choudhary, a 20-year-old marksman, for violation of Rule 6.17.1.3, which states that "a two (2) point/hit penalty will be deducted from the score of the first match shot/series if the athlete does not report on time", thus bringing into focus the role of coaches and support staff in the mammoth 60-member contingent.

Choudhary got 7.4 points on his first shot in the final after deduction of the two points.

The score-sheet of the final on the ISSF's website stated, "A2 Athlete 1412 CHOUDHARY Umesh (IND) - ISSF Rule 6.17.1.3. Late reporting to the preparation area".

National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) secretary, Rajiv Bhatia, said he had "no idea" about the incident and would "not like to comment" on the issue.

Choudhary had finished third at the end of the qualification round with a score of 580 and had he not been penalised two points, he could have potentially won a gold medal in the eight-shooter final.

Avani Lekhara. - X/AvaniLekhara
Champion Shooter Avani Lekhara Scripts A Story of Success And Resilience At Paris Paralympics

BY Tabeenah Anjum

Choudhary finished sixth in the medal round due to the penalty.

The ISSF rule on reporting and start times states, "The Start Time for a Final is when the CRO (Chief Range Official) begins the commands for the first match shot/series. Athletes must report to the Finals Range Preparation Area at least 30 minutes before the Start Time.

"Athletes must report with their equipment including sufficient ammunition to complete the Final, competition clothing and a national team uniform that is appropriate to wear in the Victory Ceremony."

"The Jury must confirm that all finalists are present and that their names and nations are correctly recorded in the results system and on the scoreboards. Juries must complete equipment checks during the reporting period as soon as possible after the athlete reports," it states.

"During Finals security measures should be put in place to ensure the security of all equipment and athletes belongings left within the Preparation area."

It is not known what caused the delay in the reporting time for the shooter.

Bhatia, when reminded that the details of the penalty were on the ISSF website as well, said, "Then, he might not have reached the arena on time. I have no idea why and for what reason he did not reach the arena on time. I will have to check with the officials there (in Peru)."

Asked if the coaches should be more vigilant, he said, "I will not say anything on this because nothing has been reported to us. I don't want to discuss this."

On whether it had left the NRAI embarrassed he said, "It's not possible that it has happened for the first time. Do you think that only the coaches are responsible, and the shooters have no responsibility? They should know the rules, they are participating in the World Championships."

The last time an Indian shooter was penalised two points was during the ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia in 2021 when Olympian Elavenil Valarivan protested a shot but the jury concluded that it was correct.

Recently, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) elected former Member of Parliament Kalikesh Singh Deo as its new president and this is the country's first major international shooting assignment after he took charge.

