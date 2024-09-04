Paris Paralympics Day 7: Will India Win Any Medal Today? IND's Podium Chances For September 4

Team India have achieved their highest-ever medal tally at the Paris Paralympics. A superb finish to Tuesday with two double podium finishes stretched India's medal tally to 20, surpassing the Tokyo figure of 19 medals. However, things are not finished yet. (Full Paralympics Coverage | More Sports News)
Indian Paralympic Committee had set an ambitious target of 25 medals in Paris and they are still five away from the desired number. While the majority of action at the Paris Paralympic is done, there is still a lot to come and Indians can still easily match or even cross their target.
The seventh day of the Paris Paralympics brings another set of the medal events where Indians will be in the hunt for glory.
The day right away begins with two para cyclists competing in the medal events. Arshad Shaik and Jyoti Gaderia will try to give their best in the men's and women's road cycling time trial events.
The big medal hopes will again be the shooters and the track and field athletes. Nihal Singh and Rudransh Khandelwal will be in fray in the qualification round of the 50m pistol shooting for SH1 classification.
Hopes of medals would also rest on the shot put trio of Rohit Kumar, Mohammed Yasser and Sachin Khilari.
Other medal contenders include Amisha Rawat and Parmjeet Kumar. Amisha will participate in the women's shot put F46 final while Parmjeet will represent the country in men's up to 49kg powerlifting final.
Late in the evening, three Indians will be competing in the men's club throw F51 final.
India Paralympics Schedule For September 4
11:57 AM: Para Cycling - Arshad Shaik in Men's Individual C2 Time Trial
12:32 PM: Para Cycling - Jyoti Gaderia in Women's C1-3 Individual Time Trial
1:00 PM: Shooting Para Sport - Nihal Singh and Rudransh Khandelwal in Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 qualification (Final at 3:45 PM If Qualified)
1:30 PM: Para Athletics - Mohammed Yasser, Rohit Kumar and Sachin Khilari in Men's Shot Put F46 final
3:17 PM: Para Athletics - Amisha Rawat in Women's Shot Put F46 final
3:30 PM: Para Power Lifting - Parmjeet Kumar in Men's up to 49kg final
5:49 PM: Para Archery - Harvinder Singh vs Tseng Lung-Hui in Men's Individual Recurve Open
8:30 PM: Para Powerlifting - Sakina Khatun in Women's up to 45kg final
10:50 PM: Para Athletics - Dharambir, Pranav Soorma and Amit Kumar in Men's Club Throw F51 final
11:03 PM: Para Athletics - Simran in Women's 100m T12 Round 1