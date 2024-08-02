Paris Olympics: Michelle Yeoh Stresses On Refugee Olympic Team Importance, Calls For Global Support - Video

Hollywood superstar Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh has thrown her weight behind the Refugee Olympic Team, and has also urged the public to shower love and support for an unit that represents over 100 million displaced people around the planet. (Full Olympics Coverage|More Sports News)
In a video shared on the official Olympic Games account, she highlighted the fight, tenacity, resilience and spirit of the refugee athletes and the importance of the team worldwide.
She also further stressed that the team consists of athletes that were displaced from their countries, symbolising strength, hope, determination and persistence.
Need For A Refugee Team?
The world we live in could seem unfair, a place where not everyone with the same ability to make it big, are given the same privileges.
But the birth of the Refugee Team ensures that people displaced from their home countries can have the same access and funding to take part at the highest level.
“The IOC Refugee Olympic Team sends a great signal about what an enrichment refugees are for our Olympic community and for society at large. Watching them compete is a great moment for all of us, and we hope everyone will join. The athletes are welcome in our Olympic community, among their fellow athletes – competing with them, but also living with them together under one roof,” said IOC President Thomas Bach.
Who Is A Refugee?
A refugee is someone has has been forced to leave his or her county because of war or violence. A refugee has fear of being subject to ill-treatment for race, nationality or even religion and are forced to flee, afraid to retun home.
Who is Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh?
A global superstar who has made Malaysia proud, Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh started her career in 1984, in Hong Kong action plays saw her fly to fame. She is also the first Malaysian to win an Oscar.
Yeoh, an elected member of the International Olympic Committee and Olympic Refugee Foundation, is known for her public support of humanitarian issues.