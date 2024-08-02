Other Sports

Paris Olympics: Michelle Yeoh Stresses On Refugee Olympic Team Importance, Calls For Global Support - Video

Hollywood superstar Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh has thrown her weight behind the Refugee Olympic Team, and has also urged the public to shower love and support for the “very special team” that represents over 100 million displaced people around the planet

2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony_21
2024 Olympic Refugee team | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
info_icon

Hollywood superstar Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh has thrown her weight behind the Refugee Olympic Team, and has also urged the public to shower love and support for an unit that represents over 100 million displaced people around the planet. (Full Olympics Coverage|More Sports News)

In a video shared on the official Olympic Games account, she highlighted the fight, tenacity, resilience and spirit of the refugee athletes and the importance of the team worldwide.

She also further stressed that the team consists of athletes that were displaced from their countries, symbolising strength, hope, determination and persistence.

Need For A Refugee Team? 

The world we live in could seem unfair, a place where not everyone with the same ability to make it big, are given the same privileges.

But the birth of the Refugee Team ensures that people displaced from their home countries can have the same access and funding to take part at the highest level.

“The IOC Refugee Olympic Team sends a great signal about what an enrichment refugees are for our Olympic community and for society at large. Watching them compete is a great moment for all of us, and we hope everyone will join. The athletes are welcome in our Olympic community, among their fellow athletes – competing with them, but also living with them together under one roof,” said IOC President Thomas Bach.

Who Is A Refugee?

A refugee is someone has has been forced to leave his or her county because of war or violence. A refugee has fear of being subject to ill-treatment for race, nationality or even religion and are forced to flee, afraid to retun home.

Iranian wrestler Iman Mahdavi, a member of the Refugee Olympic team that will compete at Paris 2024, practises in Italy. - AP
Paris Olympic Games 2024: Why IOC Refugee Team Was Formed, What Is Its Importance

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Who is Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh?

A global superstar who has made Malaysia proud, Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh started her career in 1984, in Hong Kong action plays saw her fly to fame. She is also the first Malaysian to win an Oscar. 

Yeoh, an elected member of the International Olympic Committee and Olympic Refugee Foundation, is known for her public support of humanitarian issues. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Looking Forward To 'Tough' Selection Problems Ahead Of Series Opener
  2. Waqar Younis to become PCB's Chief Cricket Officer - Report
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Preview: Virat-Rohit Return; 'Keeping Tussle Between Rahul & Pant
  4. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: KL Rahul Or Rishabh Pant? Rohit Sharma Opens Up On India's Selection Headache
  5. Will MS Dhoni Play IPL 2025? Here's What The Ex-Captain Had To Say About His CSK Future
Football News
  1. Football At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Bitter Rivals France, Argentina Meet In Quarter-Finals Amid Racism Spat
  2. Ismaila Sarr Completes English Premier League Return With Crystal Palace
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Morocco Vs United States Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
  4. Arne Slot Salutes Harvey Elliott's Quality In Pre-Season Win Over Arsenal
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Egypt Vs Paraguay Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics: Iga Swiatek Accepts Mistakes Following Semi-Final Defeat
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Musetti Downs Reigning Champion Zverev To Reach Semi-finals
  3. Paris Olympics: Alcaraz Rallies Past Paul To Reach Singles Semi-finals
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Zheng Stuns Swiatek In Straight Sets To Reach Final - Data Debrief
  5. 'If That's The Last Time, I Enjoyed It' - Rafael Nadal Drops Retirement Hint
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  2. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: India Suffer 1-2 Defeat Against Belgium But Enter Quarterfinals
  4. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  5. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wayanad Landslides: What Is Bailey Bridge, Constructed By Army Within Hours For Rescue Ops
  2. Monsoon Fury: Cloudbursts, Landslides Strike The Hills, Wrath Of Rain In Delhi; Over 20 Killed In North India
  3. UP Cobbler Who Rahul Met Now A Local Celeb; Offered Rs 10L For Slippers Stitched By Congress Leader
  4. 'We Don't Make Reels, We Work Hard': Vaishnaw Slams Congress Over Railway 'Troll Army'
  5. 'How Can Someone...': Supreme Court On Railway Appointments Using Forged Docs
Entertainment News
  1. 'Ulajh' To 'Stree 2': List Of Bollywood Movies Releasing This August
  2. Veteran Actor And Elder Brother Of Kamal Haasan, Charuhasan Hospitalised; Daughter Suhasini Shares Health Update
  3. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Allu Arjun Once Played Kamal Haasan's Grandson As A Child Artist
  4. Suriya, Jyotika, Chiyaan Vikram And Other Celebs Provide Financial Support To Wayanad Landslide Victims
  5. Telugu Actor Sreeleela Quits Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan's Untitled Rom-Com? Producer Ramesh Taurani Addresses Rumours
US News
  1. New Yorkers Are Loving THIS Name For Their Pets, New Analysis Reveals
  2. Americans Are Paying Exorbitant Prices For A Burger Meal | Which City Charges The Highest From Burger Lovers?
  3. Apple Faces Backlash In Thailand Over Promotional Ad Video | Here's Why
  4. McDonald’s Reports First Sales Decline In Four Years But $5 Meal Deal Is Attracting Customers
  5. This Once In A Lifetime Celestial Explosion Is Expected To Light Up The Sky Anytime Soon
World News
  1. New Yorkers Are Loving THIS Name For Their Pets, New Analysis Reveals
  2. Americans Are Paying Exorbitant Prices For A Burger Meal | Which City Charges The Highest From Burger Lovers?
  3. Apple Faces Backlash In Thailand Over Promotional Ad Video | Here's Why
  4. China: Death Toll Jumps To 30, With 35 Others Missing, In Area Hit By Heavy Rains
  5. Russia Releases WSJ Reporter, Former US Marine Convicted Of Espionage In Prisoner Swap
Latest Stories
  1. 'Squid Game Season 2' Release Date Announced With An Engaging New Teaser; Final Season Arriving In 2025
  2. Declare Wayanad Landslides ‘Calamity Of Severe Nature’: Shashi Tharoor Writes To Amit Shah
  3. 40,000 Palestinians Killed, Rising Tensions With Iran And No Sign Of Truce | 300 Days Of Israel-Hamas War
  4. Paris Olympics, Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Highlights: Swapnil Kusale Clinches Historic Bronze
  5. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  6. Paris Olympics Day 6 LIVE: Swapnil Kusale Bags Bronze In Men's 50m Rifle 3P; PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Round Of 16 Defeat
  7. CAT 2024 Registration Live: Check Direct Link, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details Here
  8. Weather News | Aug 1 Highlights: Wayanad Landslides Toll Likely To Cross 300; 1,000 Stuck In Uttarakhand's Kedarnath