Paris Olympics 2024: Podium Of Giggles - Viral Memes On Social Media That Made These Games Meme-orial

Paris Olympics 2024: Top 10 Gold Worthy Memes that made this games edition a hit on social media

Paris Olympics-the last supper-opening ceremony
The Last Supper parody Photo: X/@Olympics
The curtain falls on the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday evening, August 11. These have been Games in which athletic excellence has brought out many records; however, alongside, they have also been a massive social media spectacle, complete with inspiring stories and funny memes. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

From comparing people to cartoon characters to analysis of their unique styles, not a single moment of the Paris Olympics went to waste on social media. The platform turned Olympic athletes into overnight sensations, celebrating their triumphs and turning even their funny mishaps into viral memes.

Paris Olympics 2024: Top 10 Memes And Social Media Stories

Yusuf Dikec: Turkey's Coolest Shooter

You can't miss him. With one hand casually in his pocket and a look of pure chill, Yusuf Dikec has become the face of cool at the Paris Olympics. The Turkish shooter not only won silver in the mixed 10m air pistol event but also captured hearts worldwide with his laid-back style. It’s no surprise his pose has become a popular victory celebration for other athletes.

Check out the Turkey Shooters' memes

Henrik Christiansen: The Muffin Man

Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen has become an unexpected viral sensation thanks to his love for Olympic Village muffins. It was an addiction that drove athletes wild for their videos, leading to a muffin shortage.

Anthony Ammirati: The POLE Vaulter

French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati's Olympic dream took an unexpected turn when a bizarre incident involving his clothing went viral. The unfortunate yet funny mishap, caught on camera, has sparked widespread discussion and amusement, overshadowing the athlete's actual performance. The internet found it hilarious in many ways.

Tiny Cars, Big Impact In Athletics

The athletics events were sent into a complete frenzy by the robotic cars as they skated around the track.

Bob The Cap Catcher: Olympic Unsung Hero

Who would have thought that an Olympic lifeguard would make all the waves? Say hello to "Bob the Cap Catcher," who surged to online fame after diving into the pool to recover a lost swim cap. His quickness of mind matched his courageous rescue, gaining him worldwide applause and reminding everybody that the most uncomplicated acts of heroism can sometimes catch the world's eye.

Stephen Nedoroscik: Superman? Is That You?

The US men's gymnastics team broke a 16-year medal drought, thanks in large part to the outstanding performance of Stephen Nedoroscik. But what won the hearts of millions was this pommel horse specialist's pre-routine ritual.

In his glasses, looking very stoic, Nedoroscik waited for hours on the sidelines before he competed. This 'Clark Kent' version of him became quite popular with all his athletic glory across the internet.

Giorgia Villa: The Lady Parmesan

Manu Bhaker celebrates with the tri-colour after winning India its first medal at Paris Olympic Games 2024. - AP/Manish Swarup
India At Paris 2024 Vs Tokyo 2020: Comparison Between The Best Medal Haul To Close Call

BY Uzma Fatima

Italian gymnast Giorgia Villa has become an unlikely internet sensation thanks to her rather unusual sponsorship deal. Social media is inundated with pictures of the silver medalist and her association with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese as fans continue to upload several pictures of her posing with giant wheels of the famous Italian product.

Snoop Dog: Busiest Person At Paris Olympics 2024

Snoop Dogg really made a play out of the Paris Olympics. From that show-stopping Crip Walk while bearing the Olympic torch to the unsolicited forays in sprinting, judo, powerlifting, fencing, and even horse riding, the legendary rapper proved an undeniable star of the Games.

Fans took to social media with memes and incredulity at his omnipresence, touting him as "busiest person at the Olympics."

Kim Yeji: Most Stylish Shooter

South Korean shooter Kim Yeji has taken the internet by storm with her striking appearance and cool demeanor. What has set her apart at the Paris Olympics is her cyberpunk-enesque style of dressing, which comes off really edgy. The commentariat likens her to some sort of future action hero for the way she composes herself under pressure.

Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony

Well, if anything was to differ from the norm, it most definitely would have had to be the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics. It was actually a goldmine for meme creators. From the unexpected to the downright bizarre, the ceremony provided endless fodder for social media users, creating hilarious conversations and debates.

