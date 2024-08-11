Other Sports

India At Paris 2024 Vs Tokyo 2020: Comparison Between The Best Medal Haul To Close Call

The fourth-place curse, a shadow lingering since the days of legends like PT Usha and Milkha Singh, has once again haunted India—neither in Tokyo nor in Paris did it evade the nation’s grasp. This time, the sting is particularly sharp

manu-bhaker-india-shooter
Manu Bhaker celebrates with the tri-colour after winning India its first medal at Paris Olympic Games 2024. Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
The difference between the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympics is of only one medal, but that is a bitter pill to swallow for India. The Paris Games, with six medals—five bronze and one silver—marked the third-best medal tally for the country after Tokyo and London. However, this achievement was accompanied by its own set of heartbreaks. With the 'curse of fourth place finish', and absence of gold, the 117-member contingent finished 71st in the standings. (Medal Tally|Schedule & ResultsFull Coverage)

The Paris 2024 Olympics, which began on July 27, concluded on its fateful day—August 11, a Sunday. With 329 medal events across 32 sports, the Games were filled with endless drama, controversies, and ecstacy and sorrow in the city of love. Let’s turn the page and explore India’s journey, comparing it with Tokyo, where the country reached its highest-ever medal tally: seven medals, including one gold, two silver, and four bronze.

*Note: As of today, 13 medal events remain, but India's campaign concluded with Reetika Hooda's upset in the women's 76kg freestyle wrestling on Saturday. Therefore, the rankings might differ at the end of August 11, Sunday, 2024.

India Contingent At Paris Olympics 2024

India, a nation of 1.4 billion people, sent 117 athletes to Paris to compete in sixteen different sports, aiming to secure double-digit medals across a total of 69 events.

Athletics - 29; Archery - 6; Badminton - 7; Boxing - 6; Equestrian - 1; Golf - 4; Hockey - 16; Judo - 1; Rowing - 1; Sailing - 2; Shooting - 21; Swimming - 2; Wrestling - 6; Table Tennis - 6; Tennis - 3; Weightlifting - 1

India Medal Winners At Paris Olympics

Shooting - 3 Bronze

  • Manu Bhaker - Women's 10m air pistol

  • Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singht - Mixed 10m air pistol

  • Swapnil Kusale - Men's 50 metre rifle three position

Hockey - 1 Bronze

  • India Men's National Hockey Team

Athletics - 1 Silver

  • Neeraj Chopra - Men's Javelin Throw

Wrestling - 1 Bronze

  • Aman Sehrawat - Men's 57kg Freestyle Wrestling

One of the shocking point to be noted from the medal tally of the Games 2024 is that India finished 71st in the standings, eight places behind Pakistan, which ranked 62nd. Key difference? The gold medal. Arshad Nadeem’s gold in the javelin throw for Pakistan overshadowed India's six medals, as the absence of a gold left Neeraj Chopra's team lacking in comparison.

India Contingent At Tokyo Olympics 2024

Let’s take a walk down memory lane to the 2020 Tokyo Games, when India basked in its golden era after 12 years. PV Sindhu’s consecutive podium finishes, Mirabai Chanu’s brilliant silver in weightlifting and many unforgettable moments. Neeraj Chopra’s stunning gold in javelin finally broke the fourth-place curse, making those days feel like a golden chapter in India’s Olympic history with the best ever medal tally.

A total of 119 athletes took part in 65 medal events across 18 sports in the last Games. Below is the distribution:

Archery - 4; Athletics - 23; Badminton - 4; Boxing- 9; Equestrian - 1; Fencing-1; Field hockey - 32; Golf - 4; Gymnastics - 1; Judo - 1; Rowing - 2; Sailing - 4; Shooting -5; Swimming - 3; Table tennis - 4; Tennis - 3; Weightlifting -1; Wrestling - 7

India Medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics:

Wrestling - 2 Medals

  • Ravi Dahiya - Men's 57 kg Freestyle (Silver)

  • Bajrang Punia - Men's 65 kg Freestyle (Bronze)

Athletics - 1 Gold

  • Neeraj Chopra - Men's Javelin Throw

Boxing - 1 Bronze

  • Lovlina Borgohain - Women's Walterweight

Badminton - 1 Bronze

  • PV Sindhu - Badminton

Weightlifting - 1 Silver

  • Mirabai Chanu - Women's 49 Kg

Field Hockey - 1 Bronze

  • Men's National Team

Paris Olympics Athletics mens javelin medalists_3
Men's javelin silver medalist, Neeraj Chopra, of India | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
Tokyo vs Paris: India's Tale Of Two Games

The one-word answer to where India went wrong and what was missed is: "nothing," or perhaps "everything." Or simply, a gold that could have elevated the nation’s ranking.

If we say "nothing," the story unfolds like this: India secured 6 medals, matching their second-best performance from London 2012 with four bronzes and two silvers. They also maintained their wrestling medal streak, thanks to Aman Sehrawat’s bronze in the men’s 57kg freestyle, continuing the legacy since Beijing 2008.

However, if we consider "everything," the story is more poignant: India lost its weightlifting glory when Mirabai Chanu missed the podium by just 1 kilogram, lifting 199 kg.

mirabai-chanu-tokyo-olympics-2020
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu has bigger targets in mind. Photo: File
PV Sindhu’s dream of three consecutive podium finishes in badminton fell short as she, who had won silver in Rio and bronze in Tokyo, was eliminated in the round of 16 in Paris. The absence of Neeraj Chopra’s gold, which had marked India’s historic first Olympic athletics gold in Tokyo 2020, left a void in the hearts of all India at Paris 2024. Indeed, many opportunities were missed.

India's Fourth Place Curse: Tokyo And Paris Heartbreaks

The fourth-place curse, a shadow lingering since the days of legends like PT Usha and Milkha Singh, has once again haunted India—neither in Tokyo nor in Paris did it evade the nation’s grasp. This time, the sting is particularly sharp.

In Tokyo 2020, India faced a near miss with Deepak Punia, who let a lead slip away in the final moments, ultimately losing the men’s 86kg freestyle wrestling bronze medal match 4-2 to San Marino’s Myles Amine.

In her second Olympic appearance at the Tokyo Games, Aditi Ashok held a top-three position across three rounds but slipped to fourth in the final round, missing the bronze by the narrowest of margins—a single stroke.

The Indian women's hockey team’s dream was shattered as they lost the bronze medal match 4-3 to Great Britain, leaving the nation heartbroken.

And in Paris, the same shadow loomed over every corner where Indian athletes competed—whether on the badminton courts, in the shooting arenas, or on the wrestling mats.

Lakshya Sen fell short in the men’s singles bronze medal match at the Paris 2024 Olympics, losing to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia with scores of 13-21, 21-16, 21-11.

Mirabai Chanu could have been a medalist again, the first from India to win two medals in weightlifting but that one kilogram, took it away.

Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Maheshwari Chauhan came agonizingly close to the podium in the skeet mixed team shooting event at the Paris 2024 Olympics but were edged out by the People's Republic of China.

Manu Bhaker, the woman shooter, who broke records missed out on a hat-trick of medals as she missed out on a bronze in the women's 25m air pistol shooting final

In archery, Indai would have claimed the long awaited medal but something about the curse snatched Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat's podium finish in the mixed team archery event.

One more medal in shooting was waiting for Arjun Babuta's grab. But, no. He ended up on the fourth spot in the men’s 10m air rifle final at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a total of 208.4 points.

In conclusion:

In terms of numbers, medals, rankings, and heartbreaks, Tokyo was a better experience than Paris. Three years ago, Indians did not face the heartache of Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification just before the women’s 50kg freestyle wrestling gold medal match, due to a margin of just 100 grams.

However, hope remains alive, as the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) verdict regarding Phogat's request for a joint silver medal is still pending. Read more about the Summer Games 2024 at Outlookindia.com.

