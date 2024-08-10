Vinesh Phogat's CAS Verdict Delayed, Deadline Pushed To August 11

The much-awaited verdict on Vinesh Phogat's Court of Arbitration of Sports (CAS) hearing in Paris has been pushed, with the deadline now being August 11, 9:30pm IST (6pm local time). (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
Phogat was disqualified from the 50kg freestyle wrestling event at the Paris Olympics after being found overweight by 100 grams, and had appealed to claim a joint silver medal.
"The ad-hoc division of CAS has extended time till 6pm on August 11, 2024, for the Sole Arbitrator Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling & the International Olympic Committee to issue a decision," the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said in a statement.
"The reasoned order will be issued at a later date," it added.
The 29-year-old Phogat had defeated four-time world champion Yui Susaki in one of the greatest Olympic upsets of all time, before trumping Ukraine's Oksana Livach and Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman to storm into the final. But on the morning of the gold medal bout, the three-time Olympian failed to make weight. She was not only disallowed for the final but also stripped of the medal she had otherwise assured herself of.
Phogat had originally appealed to be reinstated for the gold medal bout, but upon being denied that chance, she altered the appeal and requested that a joint silver medal to be awarded to her.
The following day, the embattled wrestler announced her retirement from the sport on social media. She was at the heart of the protests against ousted Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and had to switch her weight category from 53kg to 50kg to find an Olympic berth.