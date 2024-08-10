Vinesh Phogat's CAS Verdict Delayed, Deadline Pushed To August 11

The 29-year-old Phogat had defeated four-time world champion Yui Susaki in one of the greatest Olympic upsets of all time, before trumping Ukraine's Oksana Livach and Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman to storm into the final. But on the morning of the gold medal bout, the three-time Olympian failed to make weight. She was not only disallowed for the final but also stripped of the medal she had otherwise assured herself of.