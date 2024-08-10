While Vinesh Phogat and the nation await the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) verdict on her appeal against disqualification at the Paris Olympics, javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra hopes that "people do not forget what she did for the country", even if the decision is not in Phogat's favour. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
Found 100 grams overweight before her freestyle 50kg wrestling final, Phogat was disallowed not just further participation but also the medal she was otherwise guaranteed. She has appealed against her disqualification in the ad-hoc division of the CAS in Paris, and a decision on the appeal is expected to be delivered by 9.30pm IST.
Chopra, who bagged his second straight Olympic medal -- a silver to follow up the gold at Tokyo 2020 -- said he hoped that the verdict went Vinesh's way for the simple reason that people do not forget her.
"If she gets the medal, it would be very good. If things had not panned out the way they did, she would have had the medal. I hope she gets it because if you don't have it around your neck, that thing stays in your heart," the 26-year-old Chopra told reporters at 'India House' after a felicitation by International Olympic Committee member Nita Ambani.
"Today people might say that she is our champion but they will forget after a few days. Agar aisa na hota (if that had not happened), a medal wouldn't have mattered. So, I hope she gets the medal. I just hope whether she gets the medal or not, people don't forget what she did for the country," Chopra added.
The reigning javelin throw world champion from Khandra, Haryana is the first track-and-field athlete from India to win two Olympic medals. His gold in Tokyo continues to be an unmatched achievement for Indian athletics.
(With PTI inputs)