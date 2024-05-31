Other Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: Sharath Kamal Breaks Silence After Being Named India's Flagbearer

The decision by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to appoint him as the flagbearer for the Paris Games sparked a controversy, with the Tamil Nadu Athletics Association (TNAA) voicing dissatisfaction in rather strong words

Sharath Kamal playing table tennis in the Athens Olympics in 2004.
Sharath Kamal playing table tennis in the Athens Olympics in 2004. Photo: X/ @sharathkamal1
Veteran table tennis player A Sharath Kamal on Friday said he was "pretty surprised" at being named India's flagbearer at the Paris Olympics ahead of people like Tokyo Games gold-winner Neeraj Chopra and described the honour as a recognition of his years of toil. (More Sports News)

"Yes, I was pretty much surprised at first. When I was the flagbearer at the Commonwealth Games, there was immense joy and so much pride," the 41-year-old Kamal said during an online media interaction.

"When it was announced first, it was a bit hard to believe because there are people like Neeraj Chopra who have won medals at the Olympics or who are expected to win... Beyond all of them, they thought about me," he added.

Kamal, who will be appearing in his sixth Olympics, called it a recognition of his hard work over the years.

BY PTI

"I do understand the thing behind that because of the timing of events for athletes. For me personally, getting there as a five-time Olympian really recognises the toil I have done over the years not just for myself but also for the table tennis fraternity."

Reigning Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Chopra scripted history at the Tokyo Games three years ago by becoming the first Indian to win a track and field medal at the mega-event.

Kamal holds a record 10 national titles and has secured 13 medals at the Commonwealth Games, including seven gold.

The interaction was organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in association with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).

