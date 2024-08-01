Paris Olympics 2024 Day 6: Will India Win Any Medal Today? IND's Medal Prospects On August 1

Will India win any medal today? The question remains on the minds of all Indian sports enthusiasts as another Olympic day is about to begin in Paris with athletes trying their best to ensure a top three finish. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports Stories)
Just like the other days, Indian fans will again look up to their shooters for a medal on Thursday (August 1).
Swapnil Kusale will fight for a medal in the men's rifle 50m 3P event after finishing inside the top eight in the qualifying round. Kusale will be India's biggest hope for a medal on Thursday. If he can shoot well and finish inside the top three in the final, India will claim their third medal.
Athletics events also kick off today and straightaway two gold medals will be on the line. Men's and women's 20km race walk finals will take place today. Akshdeep, Vikash and Paramjeet Singh will be India's representative in the men's event while Priyanka Goswami will compete in the women's competition.
India's schedule for today (August 1)
India's medal chances on August 1
One medal can come today from Swapnil Kusale's rifle. However, the margin of error is very less in shooting and as we saw with Arjun Babuta in the pistol event, things can change dramatically with a single poor shot.
Kusale will have to be at best to clinch a medal.
In the athletics events, a medal seems unlikely but definitely anything can happen in sports.
India's updated medal tally after July 31
With two bronze, India are currently at the 39th position in the medals tally.
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming In India
Where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 live on television in India?
In India, action from the 2024 Paris Olympics can be seen live on television via the Sports18 network.
Where to watch live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 in India?
The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website for free.