Other Sports

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 6: Will India Win Any Medal Today? IND's Medal Prospects On August 1

Will India Win Any Medal Today? Just like the other days, Indian fans will again look up to their shooters for a medal on Thursday (August 1).

Shooting-Paris-Olympics
India's Swapnil Kusale competes in the 50m rifle 3 positions men's qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Chateauroux, France Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
info_icon

Will India win any medal today? The question remains on the minds of all Indian sports enthusiasts as another Olympic day is about to begin in Paris with athletes trying their best to ensure a top three finish. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports Stories)

Just like the other days, Indian fans will again look up to their shooters for a medal on Thursday (August 1).

India's Swapnil Kusale competes in the 50m rifle 3 positions men's final round at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France - AP/Manish Swarup
Swapnil Kusale Shooting, Paris 2024, Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Swapnil Kusale will fight for a medal in the men's rifle 50m 3P event after finishing inside the top eight in the qualifying round. Kusale will be India's biggest hope for a medal on Thursday. If he can shoot well and finish inside the top three in the final, India will claim their third medal.

Athletics events also kick off today and straightaway two gold medals will be on the line. Men's and women's 20km race walk finals will take place today. Akshdeep, Vikash and Paramjeet Singh will be India's representative in the men's event while Priyanka Goswami will compete in the women's competition.

India's schedule for today (August 1)

info_icon
info_icon

India's medal chances on August 1

One medal can come today from Swapnil Kusale's rifle. However, the margin of error is very less in shooting and as we saw with Arjun Babuta in the pistol event, things can change dramatically with a single poor shot.

Kusale will have to be at best to clinch a medal.

In the athletics events, a medal seems unlikely but definitely anything can happen in sports.

India's updated medal tally after July 31

With two bronze, India are currently at the 39th position in the medals tally.

Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming In India

Where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 live on television in India?

In India, action from the 2024 Paris Olympics can be seen live on television via the Sports18 network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 in India?

The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website for free.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Anshuman Gaekwad Dies: Former India Cricketer, Coach Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: What Gautam Gambhir Said - Dressing Room Video Revealed
  3. World Championship Of Legends Racks Up 75 Million Unique Viewers In India
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Thrash Sri Lanka In Super Over, Win Series 3-0 - In Pics
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I Highlights: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over After Suryakumar Yadav Magic; Complete Series Sweep
Football News
  1. Jurgen Checks Out? Klopp Drops Retirement Hint
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Canadian Women's Football Team Advance To Quarter-finals Despite Points Deduction
  3. Serie A: AC Milan Bolster Defence, Sign Strahinja Pavlovic FC Red Bull Salzburg
  4. Emma Hayes' Maintains Unbeaten Start As United States Top Group B At Paris Olympics 2024
  5. Arsenal Vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ARS Vs LIV Pre-Season Friendly In India?
Tennis News
  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Coco Gauff Dumped Out Of Women's Doubles A Day After Her Singles Loss
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Origin Tennis Player Ram With Krajicek Stun Alcaraz-Nadal In QF Game
  3. Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber Bows Out With Quarter-Final Loss To Zheng Qinwen - Data Debrief
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Edges Into Semi-Finals After Danielle Collins Retirement
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Eases Past Roman Safiullin Into Quarter-Finals
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online
  2. IND Vs BEL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: India Face Belgium In Crucial Pool Match - Preview
  3. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know
  4. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland
  5. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's Goals Lead India To Victory - Match Report

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE Updates: Delhi Rain Kills 2, Red Alert Issued; Wayanad Landslides Death Toll Reaches 167
  2. Search For Nirvana: Uncovering The Ancient City Of Kusinara
  3. False Promises, Lost Lives: Rohingya Women's Journey As A Refugee
  4. Uttarakhand Rains: 3 Killed, 6 Injured In Haridwar; 200 Pilgrims Stranded In Kedarnath Due To Cloudburst
  5. Delhi Schools To Remain Shut Thursday Due To Heavy Rains
Entertainment News
  1. 'You’re The Kindest Soul': Kiara Advani Receives Special Birthday Wish From Sidharth Malhotra
  2. Did Millind Gaba Get Into A Fight Under The Influence Of Alcohol? Watch VIRAL Video
  3. Arjun Rampal Takes Responsibility For His Failed Marriage With Mehr Jesia; Says GF Gabriella Demetriades Is 'Very Close' To His Ex-Wife
  4. Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, Onir And Rima Das’ Film 'My Melbourne' To Open The Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024
  5. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' Climax Scene Leaked; Fans Demand Removal Of The Viral Video
US News
  1. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
  2. Inside GPT-5: What You Need To Know About OpenAI’s Next Big Thing
  3. Boeing Names Robert Ortberg As New CEO Amidst Safety And Financial Struggles
  4. Ballerina Farm Controversy: Why Is Everyone Talking About Hannah Neeleman And Her ‘Tradwife’ Lifestyle?
  5. You Won’t Believe How Many Bags Snoop Dogg Owns – And What’s Inside!
World News
  1. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
  2. Cyberattack Caused The Second Microsoft Outage? Tech Giant Says This
  3. Inside GPT-5: What You Need To Know About OpenAI’s Next Big Thing
  4. Boeing Names Robert Ortberg As New CEO Amidst Safety And Financial Struggles
  5. Ballerina Farm Controversy: Why Is Everyone Talking About Hannah Neeleman And Her ‘Tradwife’ Lifestyle?
Latest Stories
  1. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 6: Will India Win Any Medal Today? IND's Medal Prospects On August 1
  3. Search For Nirvana: Uncovering The Ancient City Of Kusinara
  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh, Badminton QF Paris 2024 Live Streaming: When To Watch SatChi In Action
  5. Horoscope For August 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  6. Uttarakhand Rains: 3 Killed, 6 Injured In Haridwar; 200 Pilgrims Stranded In Kedarnath Due To Cloudburst
  7. Weather News LIVE Updates: Delhi Rain Kills 2, Red Alert Issued; Wayanad Landslides Death Toll Reaches 167
  8. UPSC Cancels Selection Of IAS Officer Puja Khedkar, 'Permanently' Debars Her From All Future Exams